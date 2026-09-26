Kirby Yates Has 1st Career Start for Pirates in Possible Final Game

In what could be the final game of his MLB career, Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Kirby Yates is making his first career start on Saturday.

Yates, 39, is considering retiring after this season. After pitching in MLB since 2014 and making 517 career relief appearances, Yates will make his first career start when he opens for the Pirates against Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, in what will be Verlander’s final game.

Kirby Yates Comments on 1st Career Start

Speaking to PittsburghBaseballNow after news of his first career start was revealed, Yates shared his reaction to Pirates manager Don Kelly giving him the good news.

“I’m excited. To be honest with you, (Kelly) told me, and I got pretty nervous pretty quickly. It’s good. Haven’t had these feelings in a long time,” Yates said.

“I kind of put it in (Kelly’s) head a few days ago. We’d be going back and forth. He told me today. I laughed and said I would love to. It’s cool. It’s fun.”

As for going against Verlander, Yates is excited.

“It’s a guy I respect a lot and have admired for many, many years. It’s his day. But hopefully I can out-pitch him for an inning or two. We’ll see how it goes. Should be a lot of fun on both sides,” Yates said.

Kirby Yates Undecided About Continuing Playing Career

Although Yates has enjoyed a fine season out of the bullpen for the Pirates and Los Angeles Angels this year, he knows that, with him turning 40 next year and the league potentially locking out the players, this could be it for him, and that’s why he’s just soaking things up.

“I’m not oblivious to what’s ahead of me. It very well could be the last time. I’ll take it all in. I’m sure there’ll be some emotions if my mind gets to that point. I’ve been trying to open for a while. Teams haven’t allowed me to do it. I finally got to a place where maybe it made a little more sense here. Tomorrow is a day to do it. It’s good,” Yates said.