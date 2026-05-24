Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Konnor Griffin Decision Before Blue Jays Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Pirates have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, the Pirates lost Saturday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Konnor Griffin finished with one walk, one run and one stolen base.

Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Konnor Griffin Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Pirates have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Pirates 5/24 S. Horwitz 1B B. Lowe 2B B. Reynolds LF N. Gonzales 3B O. Cruz DH E. Rodríguez C E. Valdez RF J. Mangum CF J. Triolo SS M. Keller SP”

Griffin is not in Sunday’s lineup.

The 20-year-old rookie is currently batting .266 with 45 hits, three home runs, 20 RBI’s, 26 runs and 12 stolen bases in his first 46 MLB games.

Colin Beazley of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “No Konnor Griffin for the Pirates today. Spencer Horwitz leads off, while Esmerlyn Valdez gets a 3rd consecutive start in RF. DH Day for Oneil Cruz, so Jake Mangum’s in center. Don Kelly has said the Pirates want to be careful with Jhostynxon Garcia coming off the back injury.”

Pirates This Season

The Pirates come into Sunday as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 26-26 record in 52 games.

That said, they are only 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

Over their last ten games, the Pirates have gone 3-7 (and they are 13-13 in 26 games on the road).

Following the Blue Jays, they will return home to host the Chicago Cubs on Monday afternoon.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays enter Sunday as the third-place team in the American League East with a 25-27 record in 52 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 15-11 in 26 games at home).

After the Pirates, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Monday.