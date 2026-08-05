Pittsburgh Pirates Make Surprise Decision on 14-Year MLB Veteran

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been consistently collecting young talent in recent years, and after showing immense promise behind the likes of Konnor Griffin and Paul Skenes, it made sense that some expected the team to take a major leap forward in 2026.

Despite some promising signs early, the team are now sitting at 57-58, giving them third place in the National League Central, and while they may not be contending right now, the future continues to look very bright. It’s unclear whether or not this team is prepared to do what it takes to turn this potential into becoming a true contender, and their latest surprise move has confused many in the organization.

Marcell Ozuna Released by the Pirates

This past winter, the Pirates did something that we rarely see them do, and that’s buy players that can help them win now, and given that they’re just one game under .500 after the trade deadline, that could be paying off. One player they added was veteran outfielder Marcell Ozuna, with the team hoping to add some offense to help a pitching staff that’s become consistently one of the best in Major League Baseball.

However, on Wednesday, just two days after the 2026 trade deadline, the team made the surprise decision to part ways with Ozuna, with Mike Rodriguez reporting that he had officially been released after appearing in just 70 games with the organization this season.

This is a move that has seemingly come out of nowhere for Pittsburgh, and although Ozuna has only played in 70 games for the Pirates this season, he was somewhat effective, slashing .286/.327/.612 with 8 home runs and 29 RBI, but clearly, the team believed his spot was better off being taken by a younger player that may have a future with the organization.

Can the Pirates Push for a Post-Season Spot in 2026?

Despite being under .500 as we move into August, the Pirates currently sit just 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and given that the team rank third in all of baseball in runs scored this season, they’ll likely continue to push for a post-season spot even without Ozuna.

As for the 35-year-old Ozuna, who has had his issues both on and off the field throughout his career, he may now get the opportunity with a true contender, and while he’s no longer the slugger he once was, in a much smaller role for a better team, he could contribute if given the right opportunity.

Only time will tell how things play out, but given that the Pirates are in contention for a Wild Card spot in the loaded National League without much help from Ozuna, it makes sense that they would want to continue giving opportunities to other players moving forward, and if they can find their groove as a pitching staff again, this is a team that has immense upside in the years to come.