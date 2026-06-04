Pirates Trade Away 3-Year MLB Player to Boston Red Sox

There have been a handful of MLB trades to take place this week, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are getting into the action with a notable deal completed with the Boston Red Sox.

Per Ari Alexander and other reports surrounding the Red Sox/Pirates, the Pirates are sending left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa to the Red Sox It’s unclear what the return is for Pittsburgh, but La Sorsa is set to join the Red Sox tomorrow for their upcoming series with the New York Yankees.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was on this news very quickly, and had this to say about the deal:

“It was reported a few days ago that the southpaw was triggering an upward mobility clause in his minor league deal. Alexander says that La Sorsa will be with the Sox in New York tomorrow as they kick off a series against the Yankees. Boston will need to open a 40-man roster spot for La Sorsa. It’s unclear what the Bucs are getting in return but it could be a cash deal.”

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More to come on this trade between the Red Sox and Pirates….