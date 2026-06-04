Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs with New MLB Team

Per MLB.com’s transaction logs, former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Austin Voth has found a new home with the Minnesota Twins.

Just two days ago, Voth, after being DFA’d by the Blue Jays, elected MLB free agency.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on June 2):

“Right-hander Austin Voth has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. That indicates he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment a few days ago. Players with at least three years of service time or a previous career outright have the right to reject further outright assignments in favor of the open market. Voth qualifies on both counts.”

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Austin Voth Finds New MLB Team During Braves Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to avoid being swept on Thursday at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

However, Austin Voth, who had a brief stint with the Blue Jays, has found a new MLB home with the Minnesota Twins.

RotoWire.com wrote:

“The Twins signed Voth to a minor-league contract Thursday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports. Voth had opted for free agency earlier this week after being removed from the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster. He had to settle for a minor-league contract, but Voth has a good chance to eventually get a chance in the majors as part of an underwhelming Twins relief corps.”

“The Twins have signed Austin Voth to an MiLB deal and he’s starting tonight for the StPaulSaints.Voth threw 6 innings for the Blue Jays this year, and had a 4.34 ERA between the Nationals and Orioles in 2024.”

https://twitter.com/tlschwerz/status/2062642339495985490

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Austin Voth’s MLB Career

Austin Voth has pitched in parts of eight seasons in his MLB career. He debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and has also pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and Blue Jays (this season).

His career ERA sits at 4.77 across 366+ innings. He’s struck out 344 batters over those seasons, and holds a lifetime WHIP of 1.357.

It’s just a minor league deal for Voth, so he will have to make his way onto the Twins’ big league roster by pitching well in the minors.

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