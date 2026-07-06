Pistons Proposed to Land Trey Murphy for 2 Key Players in Blockbuster Trade

The Detroit Pistons will most likely be one of the busier franchises in the coming weeks of the offseason.

A 60-win season didn’t go unnoticed, and an aggressive summer would keep them in the limelight as one of the top teams in the East.

The front office is looking to add high-upside talent to contend at an even higher level, with New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III a strong option.

According to the Detroit Free Press’ Omari Sankofa II, the Pistons have been linked to Murphy in trade discussions and could orchestrate a good trade.

In a proposed deal, the Pistons receive Murphy III from New Orleans, while sending out Caris LeVert, rookie Ron Holland, a 2027 first-round pick (top-four protected), a 2029 first-round pick (top-four protected) and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

“Murphy, 26, is on a team-friendly contract relative to his production, making $87 million through his next three seasons ($29 million average annually),” Sankofa wrote. “And he knows Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, who was the Pelicans general manager when they traded to acquire him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia.”

Murphy has generated league-wide interest as it appears that the Pelicans are open to moving him to gain more future flexibility. The Pistons are positioned to make a good pitch

Trey Murphy Would Fit Perfectly Under Pistons Cap

After Tobias Harris walked in free agency to join the San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons are now looking for a suitable wing replacement. His expired deal and the outgoing contract of Isaiah Stewart have opened a decent space for the Pistons in their cap.

The franchise is planning to offer young center Jalen Duren a max deal, but even at that, there will be enough flexibility to handle Murphy’s deal, which runs out in 2028-29.

Dealing with the Pelicans won’t be a hassle for Detroit. It has retained significant future assets, owning first-round picks through at least 2033. The franchise has good leverage for trades this offseason and the Pelicans will only consider moving Murphy — a player in his prime for serious draft compensation.

Murphy’s Potential Impact in Detroit

Murphy will solve a key need for the Pistons, both in the wings and secondary scoring. He will be a good complement to Cade Cunningham while making Duren move to a much more impactful frontcourt role.

Murphy brings versatility in the forward role and he has improved his offensive game in the past couple of seasons. He could well be an upgrade to Harris for the Pistons.

“After losing Tobias Harris in free agency, the Pistons have one true power forward on the roster in John Collins,” Sankofa added. “Whereas Collins is more of a power forward/center hybrid, Murphy can slide between the two, three, or four, though his frame is slight. Regardless of where he slots in positionally, he’s a strong fit for the Pistons.”

Murphy will give Detroit something different from Cunningham in terms of high-level creation and an elite perimeter presence in the roster. He is the kind of addition that elevates a 60-win roster.

The Pistons may have to act fast on Murphy as the Pelicans won’t rule out any strong offer for their forward.