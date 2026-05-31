Pittsburgh Pirates Make Konnor Griffin Decision Before Twins Game

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently taking on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game weekend series. After a 10-9 win over the Twins on Saturday, the Pirates are going for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Before the series finale against the Twins, the Pirates announced a pair of roster moves, one of which includes a notable decision on rookie phenom Konnor Griffin.

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Konnor Griffin Heads to IL, Ryan O’Hearn Activated

Per Pirates reporter Colin Beazley:

“Konnor Griffin has been dealing with a flexor strain in his right forearm. On his radio show, Pirates GM Ben Cherington said that he’s progressing well from the strain and threw today, but wasn’t going to play SS in Houston. Pirates expect it to be a short-term stay.”

Ryan O’Hearn is being activated, which is at least an offensive boost while Griffin is down.

The Pirates officially announced the move via their X account:

“Today, we have reinstated 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn from the 10-day injured list and placed INF Konnor Griffin (right elbow strain) on the 10-day injured list. Additionally, we have placed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski on the restricted list and recalled RHP Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis.”

The good news for the Pirates and Konnor Griffin is that the injury isn’t too serious, and he’s not expected to stay on the IL for longer than the 10-day stint.

@JMackey_PGH (Jason Mackey) wrote:

“Per Ben Cherington on the Pirates Insider Show, Konnor Griffin will go on the 10-day IL with a flexor tendon strain. Cherington said today was the day they targeted to see whether Griffin would be able to play short. Belief is that IL stint will be on the shorter end.”

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Konnor Griffin’s Rookie Season

As noted, Konnor Griffin has only played a handful of MLB games in his rookie season, but he already looks like the real deal, and the Pirates already have a budding star in their organization.

Pittsburgh inked Griffin to a nine-year, $140 million contract extension this season for him to stay with the Pirates for the foreseeable future.

In 51 games this season, Griffin is hitting .270 with four home runs, two triples, nine doubles, an OPS of .729, 30 runs scored, and 51 hits. He’s already had a few signature moments that have led to the Pirates picking up wins.

The Pirates have played well this season with a 31-28 record. They are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, and are still in the thick of things in the NL Wild Card race.

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