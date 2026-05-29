Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Signing of Former MLB All-Star, Demotion of $12.5 Million Infielder Before Phillies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open up a new three-game weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday evening, which is one of the most anticipated series on the MLB slate.

The Phillies are fresh off a sweep of the San Diego Padres and will send Zack Wheeler to the mound in game one of the series for the Phils. As for the Dodgers, they, too, are fresh off a sweep against the Colorado Rockies, but this Phillies series will be a much tougher task for Los Angeles. It’s also a rematch of the Phillies-Dodgers NLDS last October. Before the Phillies series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to announce a notable roster move.

The Dodgers are signing Santiago Espinal, and optioning Hyeseong Kim.

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Dodgers Select Santiago Espinal; Option Hyeseong Kim

Per reporters who are boots on the ground covering the Los Angeles Dodgers (Jack Harris, Fabian Ardaya), the team is selecting the contract of former MLB All-Star Santiago Espinal, and optioning $12.5 million infielder Hyeseong Kim.

The thing about this news is that the Dodgers have a full 40-man roster, so they will have to subtract another player to keep Espinal on the roster. That player has not been reported yet.

@ByJackHarris wrote: “Santiago Espinal is back at Dodger Stadium today No official move announced yet … but Espinal had become a free agent, per source, after clearing waivers following his DFA earlier this week”

Santiago Espinal was DFA’d earlier this week.

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More on Santiago Espinal/Hyeseong Kim

Hyeseong Kim has played okay with the Dodgers in his opportunities this season.

Over 116 at-bats, Kim is batting .259 with one home run, one triple, and three doubles. His OPS sits at .651, and he has a bWAR of 0.5 in 43 games.

As for Santiago Espinal, he has received fewer opportunities than Kim, and is a former MLB All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Espinal is hitting .220 this season with one homer and four RBI in 41 at-bats.

It’s unclear what this move is really for, but perhaps it’s so Kim can see a handful of at-bats in the minors before re-joining the team.

Espinal is a versatile infielder who holds a career average of .260 with 21 home runs in 604 games played. He’s not really a power threat, but brings a great glove to the table.

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