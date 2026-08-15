Pittsburgh Pirates Release 2 Players From Organization During Red Sox Series

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park.

They are coming off an 8-4 win on Friday.

Colin Beazley of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “Ballgame. Pirates beat the Red Sox 8-4. Rafael Flores homered again, Esmerlyn Valdez had a two-run double, then Brandon Lowe continued to terrorize the Red Sox with a 3-run homer. The Pirates are 60-64. For the first time since July 26 & 27, they’ve won two in a row.”

Pittsburgh Pirates Release 2 Players From Organization

During their series with the Red Sox, the Pirates released two players from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Indianapolis Indians released LHP Oddanier Mosqueda.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Greensboro Grasshoppers released LHP Hunter Furtado.”

Looking At Mosqueda

Mosqueda has spent nine seasons at the Minor League level with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

The 27-year-old did not appear in a game for the Pirates’ organization.

@pirateprospects wrote (on August 14): “Pirates Transactions: AAA Indianapolis Indians activated LHP Cy Nielson. Indianapolis Indians activated C Nick Cimillo from the 7-day injured list. Indianapolis Indians released LHP Oddanier Mosqueda. LHP Cy Nielson assigned to Indianapolis Indians from Altoona Curve.”

Looking At Furtado

Furtado was picked in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He had spent two seasons with the Pirates’ organization.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates come into Saturday as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 60-64 record in 124 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 31-30 in 61 games at home).

Currently, the Pirates are 5.5 games back of the final playoff spot in the National League.

Following two more games with the Red Sox, the Pirates will remain at home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday.