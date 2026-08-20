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Pittsburgh Pirates Release 5 Players From Organization Before Dodgers Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts in the dugout during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game with the Dodgers, the Pirates announced they released five players from their organization.

Pittsburgh Pirates Released 5 Players

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GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 9: General Manager Ben Cherington of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during batting practice before the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

Romero, 19, signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2024. He is from Australia.

In 13 games at the rookie ball level with the Pirates, Romero posted a 16.88 ERA over 10 2/3 innings. He had been on the 60-day IL in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Miguel, 19, signed a minor-league contract with Pittsburgh on May 12, 2025.

Miguel, who is from Samana, Dominican Republic, posted a 4.31 ERA with 33 walks and 31 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings at the rookie ball level with the Pirates organization.

The Pirates signed Payero, 18, out of the Dominican Republic on Jan. 15, 2025.

Payero hit .166/.369/.278 with one home run, eight doubles, three triples and 16 RBI in rookie ball before being released.

Boston Red Sox Workout

GettyBOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 29: Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Boston Red Sox, Ben Cherington, watches as the team warms up during the team workout Fenway Park on October 29, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Figuera, 20, signed with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2025. He is from Barcelona, Venezuela.

Before being released, Figuera recorded an 8.67 ERA with a 2.52 WHIP and 24 strikeouts over 27 innings in rookie ball.

Rondon, 19, is a native of El Tigre, Venezuela. He signed with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2025.

With the Pirates organization, Rondon posted a 2.82 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

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GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 19: Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning during the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on August 19, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pirates are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won two straight games. They defeated the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series earlier this week, winning two of three games at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Before that, the Pirates won two of three games against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Detroit Tigers v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 19: Rafael Flores Jr. #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on August 19, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh is in fourth place in the National League Central with a 63-66 record. The club is 16 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

In the Wild Card standings, the Pirates are 5 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third Wild Card spot.

 

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Pittsburgh Pirates Release 5 Players From Organization Before Dodgers Series

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