Pittsburgh Pirates Release 5 Players From Organization Before Dodgers Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game with the Dodgers, the Pirates announced they released five players from their organization.

Pittsburgh Pirates Released 5 Players

Via MiLB.com:

DSL Pirates Gold released RHP Rubens Romero.

DSL Pirates Gold released LHP Dariel Miguel.

DSL Pirates Gold released OF Limanol Payero.

DSL Pirates Gold released RHP Fernando Figuera.

DSL Pirates Gold released RHP Alejandro Rondon.

Romero, 19, signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2024. He is from Australia.

In 13 games at the rookie ball level with the Pirates, Romero posted a 16.88 ERA over 10 2/3 innings. He had been on the 60-day IL in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Miguel, 19, signed a minor-league contract with Pittsburgh on May 12, 2025.

Miguel, who is from Samana, Dominican Republic, posted a 4.31 ERA with 33 walks and 31 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings at the rookie ball level with the Pirates organization.

The Pirates signed Payero, 18, out of the Dominican Republic on Jan. 15, 2025.

Payero hit .166/.369/.278 with one home run, eight doubles, three triples and 16 RBI in rookie ball before being released.

Figuera, 20, signed with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2025. He is from Barcelona, Venezuela.

Before being released, Figuera recorded an 8.67 ERA with a 2.52 WHIP and 24 strikeouts over 27 innings in rookie ball.

Rondon, 19, is a native of El Tigre, Venezuela. He signed with the Pirates on Jan. 15, 2025.

With the Pirates organization, Rondon posted a 2.82 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won two straight games. They defeated the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series earlier this week, winning two of three games at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Before that, the Pirates won two of three games against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Pittsburgh is in fourth place in the National League Central with a 63-66 record. The club is 16 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

In the Wild Card standings, the Pirates are 5 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third Wild Card spot.