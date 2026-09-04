Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 26-Year-Old Player Before Angels Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Pirates signed a power-hitting outfielder to a minor-league contract before Friday’s game.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Power-Hitting Outfielder Kyler Fedko Before Angels Series

The Pirates signed Pennsylvania native Kyler Fedko, who is on the full-season injured list after undergoing knee surgery, to a minor-league deal, according to KDKA’s Rich Walsh.

Via Walsh on X: BREAKING: Kyler Fedko is coming home. @KylerFedko4 and the @Pirates just agreed to a minor league deal. Kyler became a free agent after the Twins took him off their 40-man roster after tearing his ACL. The outfielder picked the Bucs over numerous other MLB offers. Kyler is the son of former Pittsburgh Sports Anchor John Fedko @FedkoZone. He will head to Bradenton tomorrow to continue his rehab.

The Minnesota Twins designated Fedko for assignment on Tuesday. Since injured players cannot be claimed after being DFA’d, the Twins released Fedko, allowing him to sign with Pittsburgh.

Looking at New Pirates Outfielder Kyler Fedko

The Twins selected Fedko’s contract for his MLB debut in mid June. He remained on the active roster for roughly one month before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul.

Fedko went hitless in 16 at-bats during his brief stint in the majors this year.

The Twins selected Fedko in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

After posting a solid .810 OPS at the High-A level in 2023, Fedko began the 2024 season with Double-A Wichita. The outfielder posted a rough .646 OPS at the Double-A level in 2024.

Fedko bounced back with a strong 2025 season, recording an .854 OPS with 28 home runs in 130 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

This year, Fedko slashed .274/.362/.545 with 17 home runs over 75 games at the Triple-A level. He hit .317/.430/.646 with six home runs in 82 at-bats against southpaws this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are coming off a 2-1 series win over the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park.

With a 69-72 record, Pittsburgh is five games out of the final National League Wild Card spot and 18 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.