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Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 4-Year MLB Player Before Giants Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Giants, the Pirates announced they signed a four-year MLB player.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 4-year MLB Player José Herrera Ahead of Giants Game

Kansas City Royals v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 04: Jose Herrera #11 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws the ball back to the pitcher against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Chase Field on July 04, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Giants have signed 29-year-old catcher José Herrera to a minor-league deal.

Via MLB.com (Sept. 1):

Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent C Jose Herrera to a minor league contract.

C Jose Herrera assigned to Indianapolis Indians.

Texas Rangers Photo Day
GettySURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: Jose Herrera #12 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers signed Herrera to a minor-league deal over the offseason. The Rangers released the catcher on July 17. He slashed .229/.344/.321 over 40 games with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate.

Herrera signed with the Charros de Jalisco of the Mexican League after being released by Texas. The Charros de Jalisco released Herrera on Monday, allowing him to sign his deal with the Pirates.

Looking at José Herrera’s Career

Seattle Mariners v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 09: Catcher Jose Herrera #11 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 09, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Mariners 8-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks signed Herrera, a switch-hitter, to a minor-league deal in 2013.

Herrera made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022. He appeared in 190 games with the club from 2022-25.

The catcher has slashed .200/.280/.259 with three home runs, 17 doubles and 42 RBI in his big-league career.

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 06: Jose Herrera #11 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the New York Mets during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Herrera elected free agency after the 2025 season before signing with the Rangers.

In his minor-league career, Herrera has hit .253/.351/.363 with 33 home runs and 247 RBI across 535 games.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 29: Rafael Flores Jr. #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates wearing a welder’s face shield after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 29, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Pirates are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Pittsburgh is in fourth place in the National League Central with a 67-71 record. The club trails the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 18 games.

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 26: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates talks to Bubba Chandler #36 during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 26, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

In the National League Wild Card standings, the Pirates are six games back of the San Diego Padres for the final spot.

The Pirates will wrap up their series with the Giants on Thursday. Then, Pittsburgh will begin a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 4-Year MLB Player Before Giants Series

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