Pittsburgh Pirates Sign MLB Legend’s Grandson During Braves Series

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the second game of their series with the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

They are coming off a 12-4 victory on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign MLB Legend’s Grandson

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, news came out that the Pirates had signed Grae Kessinger.

MLB.com wrote: “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent 3B Grae Kessinger to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com added: “3B Grae Kessinger assigned to Indianapolis Indians.”

Kessinger had recently been released by the New York Mets.

He did not appear in an MLB game for New York (and had been with their Triple-A affiliate).

Looking At Kessinger’s MLB Career

Kessinger was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has played both of his MLB seasons (2023-24) with the Houston Astros.

Over 48 career games, Kessinger is batting .131 with eight hits, one home run, one RBI and seven runs.

Kessinger is also the grandson of former Chicago Cubs star Don Kessinger.

He made six All-Star Games (and won two Gold Glove Awards) with the Cubs.

In addition to the Cubs, he also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates come into Wednesday as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 47-45 record in 92 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-22 in 46 games at home).

After two more games with the Braves, the Pirates will start their next series on Friday night when they remain at PNC Park to host the Milwaukee Brewers.