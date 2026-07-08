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Pittsburgh Pirates Sign MLB Legend’s Grandson During Braves Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 04: Grae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the second game of their series with the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

They are coming off a 12-4 victory on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign MLB Legend’s Grandson

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on July 21, 2023 in Oakland, California.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, news came out that the Pirates had signed Grae Kessinger.

MLB.com wrote: “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent 3B Grae Kessinger to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com added: “3B Grae Kessinger assigned to Indianapolis Indians.”

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Kessinger had recently been released by the New York Mets.

He did not appear in an MLB game for New York (and had been with their Triple-A affiliate).

Looking At Kessinger’s MLB Career

GettyYainer Diaz #21 celebrates with Grae Kessinger #16 after scoring during the ninth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Kessinger was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has played both of his MLB seasons (2023-24) with the Houston Astros.

Over 48 career games, Kessinger is batting .131 with eight hits, one home run, one RBI and seven runs.

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Kessinger is also the grandson of former Chicago Cubs star Don Kessinger.

He made six All-Star Games (and won two Gold Glove Awards) with the Cubs.

In addition to the Cubs, he also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates Right Now

GettyManager Don Kelly of the Pittsburgh Pirates argues a call during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pirates come into Wednesday as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 47-45 record in 92 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-22 in 46 games at home).

After two more games with the Braves, the Pirates will start their next series on Friday night when they remain at PNC Park to host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Pittsburgh Pirates Sign MLB Legend’s Grandson During Braves Series

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