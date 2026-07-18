Pittsburgh Pirates Quietly Re-Sign 3-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to square off against the Cleveland Guardians to start the second half of their regular season. However, due to air quality in Cleveland, Ohio, being a bit too hazardous, the Guardians-Pirates game on Friday was postponed to Saturday, and both teams will now play two games on Saturday afternoon.

The weather delay/All-Star break, however, has not stopped roster transactions from taking place, and before the Guardians series began, the Pirates made a notable signing of a three-year MLB veteran.

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Pirates Bring in Dominic Fletcher on Minors Deal

Per his MLB.com transactions log, Dominic Fletcher is back with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being released earlier in July:

On 7/17, MLB.com wrote: “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RF Dominic Fletcher to a minor league contract.”

Fletcher, 28, has not made an MLB appearance this season and has since been reassigned to Triple-A. Across 42 games in AAA this season, Fletcher is batting .288 with eight home runs, five doubles, and an OPS of .890.

Given the Pirates have one of the best offenses in MLB, Fletcher has not received a Majors opportunity, but perhaps this signing is a signal that one is to come soon.

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More on Dominic Fletcher’s MLB Career

Dominic Fletcher was once a top prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, and that’s the team he made his MLB debut with in 2023. In 28 games with the Snakes in ’23, Fletcher batted .301 with two home runs, five doubles, and an OPS of .791.

The D-backs then cut ties with him, and the Chicago White Sox swooped in. Across 84 games with Chicago, Fletcher was unable to find that same success at the plate. He hit .208 in 255 at-bats with the Southsiders.

For his career totals, his batting average sits at .233 across 348 at-bats, 29 runs scored, 33 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 70.

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