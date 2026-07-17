Will the Pirates-Guardians Game Be Played Today? Live Updates on the Air Quality Index in Cleveland, Ohio as Wildfires Persist

There are currently some scary natural disasters happening in Canada, which include nasty wildfires that have pushed tons of smoke and debris into the northeastern part of the United States, affecting states like Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, and many other states.

One game on the MLB schedule was already affected by the Air Quality Index being harmful when the Phillies-Mets game on Thursday had to be pushed up. Well, on Friday, July 17, another game on the MLB slate is being affected, as it was announced that the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday evening has been postponed due to Air Quality issues in Cleveland, Ohio (where the series is set to take place).

Update: The Pirates-Guardians are set to play a split doubleheader on Saturday. Game times: 1 p.m./7 p.m.

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Pirates-Guardians Game Postponed Due to Air Quality on Friday

Per AccuWeather, the Air Quality Index in Cleveland, Ohio, is currently 242, which is considered very unhealthy. There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for the area. It’s a good call, as several thousands of fans’ health could be in jeopardy with the unsafe air conditions at Progressive Field.

The Cleveland Guardians X account made the following post (about the Postponement):

Per reports, there will be a split double header between the Guardians and Pirates on Saturday afternoon, with the first of the twin billing starting at 1 p.m.

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More on Guardians/Pirates Ahead of Upcoming MLB Series

While most other MLB teams are set to begin the back half of their schedules on Friday evening, the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates will have a delayed start.

Both teams are in the thick of the playoff conversations in their respective leagues, and will have to finish strong if they want to advance to play baseball in October.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently in fourth place in the NL Central with a 50-47 record. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

As for the Cleveland Guardians, they are currently sharing a lead for first place in the AL Central with the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland holds a 51-46 record and is 6-4 in its last 10 games.

Gavin Williams and Jared Jones were set to get the ball in the series opener, and it will be interesting to see if either manager opts to go with a new arm due to the unforeseen circumstances.

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