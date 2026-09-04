Hi, Subscriber

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Power-Hitting Outfielder Before Angels Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
Getty
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 17: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches their game against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on June 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Pirates signed a power-hitting outfielder to a minor-league contract before Friday’s game.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Power-Hitting Outfielder Kyler Fedko Before Angels Series

Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JUNE 15: Kyler Fedko #51 of the Minnesota Twins prepares to bat against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field on June 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Fedko is playing in his major league debut. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Pirates signed Pennsylvania native Kyler Fedko, who is on the full-season injured list after undergoing knee surgery, to a minor-league deal, according to KDKA’s Rich Walsh.

Via Walsh on X: BREAKING: Kyler Fedko is coming home. @KylerFedko4 and the @Pirates just agreed to a minor league deal. Kyler became a free agent after the Twins took him off their 40-man roster after tearing his ACL. The outfielder picked the Bucs over numerous other MLB offers. Kyler is the son of former Pittsburgh Sports Anchor John Fedko @FedkoZone. He will head to Bradenton tomorrow to continue his rehab.

The Minnesota Twins designated Fedko for assignment on Tuesday. Since injured players cannot be claimed after being DFA’d, the Twins released Fedko, allowing him to sign with Pittsburgh.

Looking at New Pirates Outfielder Kyler Fedko

Minnesota Twins Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Kyler Fedko #80 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training photo days at Lee Health Sports Complex on February 19, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Twins selected Fedko’s contract for his MLB debut in mid June. He remained on the active roster for roughly one month before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul.

Fedko went hitless in 16 at-bats during his brief stint in the majors this year.

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 05: Ryan Kreidler #5, Kody Clemens #2 and Kyler Fedko #51 of the Minnesota Twins celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Twins selected Fedko in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

After posting a solid .810 OPS at the High-A level in 2023, Fedko began the 2024 season with Double-A Wichita. The outfielder posted a rough .646 OPS at the Double-A level in 2024.

Minnesota Twins Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Kyler Fedko #80 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training photo days at Lee Health Sports Complex on February 19, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Fedko bounced back with a strong 2025 season, recording an .854 OPS with 28 home runs in 130 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

This year, Fedko slashed .274/.362/.545 with 17 home runs over 75 games at the Triple-A level. He hit .317/.430/.646 with six home runs in 82 at-bats against southpaws this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 01:  Rafael Flores Jr. #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates reaching first base on a throwing error that scored the winning run in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on September 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pirates are coming off a 2-1 series win over the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park.

With a 69-72 record, Pittsburgh is five games out of the final National League Wild Card spot and 18 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Power-Hitting Outfielder Before Angels Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x