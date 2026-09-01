Pittsburgh Pirates Quietly Signed 29-Year-Old Catcher Before Giants Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Giants, the Pirates announced they signed a four-year MLB player.

Pittsburgh Pirates Signed 29-Year-Old Catcher José Herrera Ahead of Giants Game

The Giants have signed 29-year-old catcher José Herrera to a minor-league deal.

Via MLB.com (Sept. 1):

Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent C Jose Herrera to a minor league contract.

C Jose Herrera assigned to Indianapolis Indians.

The Texas Rangers signed Herrera to a minor-league deal over the offseason. The Rangers released the catcher on July 17. He slashed .229/.344/.321 over 40 games with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate.

Herrera signed with the Charros de Jalisco of the Mexican League after being released by Texas. The Charros de Jalisco released Herrera on Monday, allowing him to sign his deal with the Pirates.

Looking at José Herrera’s Career

The Diamondbacks signed Herrera, a switch-hitter, to a minor-league deal in 2013.

Herrera made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022. He appeared in 190 games with the club from 2022-25.

The catcher has slashed .200/.280/.259 with three home runs, 17 doubles and 42 RBI in his big-league career.

Herrera elected free agency after the 2025 season before signing with the Rangers.

In his minor-league career, Herrera has hit .253/.351/.363 with 33 home runs and 247 RBI across 535 games.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Pittsburgh is in fourth place in the National League Central with a 67-71 record. The club trails the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 18 games.

In the National League Wild Card standings, the Pirates are six games back of the San Diego Padres for the final spot.

The Pirates will wrap up their series with the Giants on Thursday. Then, Pittsburgh will begin a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.