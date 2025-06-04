Insider Suggests What Pirates Should Do With Paul Skenes

The expectations are low for the Pittsburgh Pirates, yet they’re still one of the most disappointing teams in the NL this season. There are not a lot of great things going for the Pirates in a revamped NL Central with 15.5 games back from first place. If there is one good thing about the Pirates this season, it is the growing on-the-field and off-the-field success of pitcher Paul Skenes. There are many reasons why Skenes is popular, but he is certainly living up to the hype. Skenes was one of the best pitchers to come out of high school, dominating the collegiate scene at LSU by winning a College World Series. His popularity soared due to his relationship with his girlfriend.

After one season playing Minor League Baseball, the Pirates called up their former first-round pick for the 2024 season. In just one season, he was named NL Rookie of the Year and selected to the All-MLB First Team.

MLB Insider Suggests Pirates Pump the Brakes on Paul Skenes Trade

Skenes is surpassing expectations and is a young star in this league. This makes him a great trade target for a potentially bigger market or a win-now team that needs his elite production. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan believes the Pittsburgh Pirates should slow down when it comes to the possibility of getting what they can for an elite star now, no matter how bad the team needs more rebuilding tools.

In his trade deadline piece, Passan suggests the Pirates would only hurt themselves by getting a big trade asset now.

“Easy as it is to construct a valid argument for the Pirates to trade Skenes right now, he won’t go anywhere absent a ‘Godfather’ offer. There are simply no comparable pitchers who have been traded within two years of their major league debut. So interested teams will instead pick at the Pirates’ leftovers.”

“Regardless of what they do, the Pirates are keen on keeping Skenes instead of trying to get the sort of return for him that Washington did for Juan Soto.”

Pasan concluded his analysis by saying the Pirates would only make the same mistake as the Washington Nationals did when they traded young star Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in August 2022 for seven players. Two players are solid starters, one didn’t make an MLB debut until 2024, two are in the Nationals’ minor league teams, and the last is playing in the Nippon Baseball League.

Pirates Have Too Good of a Star in Paul Skenes

While the opportunity is enticing for the Pittsburgh Pirates to trade their young star, not even a year and a half into his Major League journey, it is too soon to determine his real value. Pittsburgh could get even more for Skenes as he continues to play well for a down team.

At the same time, the Pirates can’t afford to lose one of their most reliable pitchers in recent history. He is producing pitching numbers that are just as efficient as last year’s incredible rookie season. In 12 games played and started, Skenes has accounted for a 4-5 record behind this Pirates’ team and an ERA of 2.15. He has allowed 51 hits, 20 runs, and 18 walks while delivering 77 strikeouts.

Skenes has become one of the most popular professional athletes in the great sports city of Pittsburgh. He is one of the top athletes and has a bright future, while the Pittsburgh Penguins are crumbling and the Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck in limbo. The city would hate for the front office to get rid of their new favorite star. Skenes has a chance to inspire hope and bring more stars to the team.