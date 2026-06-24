Red Sox Trade Idea Offloads $75 Million Starter Back to St. Louis

The Boston Red Sox are still languishing at the bottom of the American League East with a 32-45 record, which is the second worst behind the Los Angeles Angels. They are still somehow within striking distance of a wild card spot, but chances of reaching the postseason seem remote.
As such, the Red Sox are likely looking at selling at the trade deadline as opposed to adding pieces. They have a few players on expiring contracts that could be moved, and that includes right-hander Sonny Gray, who they acquired last offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gray has done well this season, but the Red Sox aren’t exactly in the race. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of Boston sending the three-time All-Star back to St. Louis.
“Gray recently told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe that he’d be willing to discuss waiving his no-trade clause again. And to hear it from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the veteran righty might ‘love’ to get traded back to St. Louis,” Rymer wrote.
“These would have been ridiculous notions a few months ago, but not now. The Cardinals are a genuine surprise even without a stable rotation, and they know Gray could stabilize it. And since the Cardinals are already paying $20 million for Gray, adding his $31 million salary wouldn’t be as huge a payroll hit as it seems.”
Red Sox May Not Get Much for Sonny Gray
Gray does have a club option for 2027, but he can void that option and hit the free agent market in the event that it is picked up. Therefore, it makes sense for Boston to shop him.
However, because of his contract, they likely won’t get a haul for him, even with the way he has been pitching this season. The 36-year-old is 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts.
The Red Sox restructured the contract after acquiring him from St. Louis, but even with the Cardinals paying down most of the deal, the Red Sox would have to eat a significant portion to get the return they desire for him, and even that might not be enough.
But they can still at least get something for him if they shop him at the deadline, so it makes sense to do it now before he potentially walks away for almost nothing this offseason.
The team is out of contention and would be wise to capitalize on him if they can.
Cardinals May Be Unlikely Trade Partner
The Cardinals may be an unlikely trade partner based solely on where they are as an organization. Even though they are contending, they are expected to sell. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that trading right-hander Dustin May is still part of the plan.
Therefore, acquiring another rental like Gray would seem unlikely. Things could always change, but Chaim Bloom likely wants to focus on the future and building the talent base for the long-term rather than sacrificing assets for this season alone.
We’ll see if the two sides link up for a deal or if the plan remains the same.
Red Sox Trade Idea Offloads $75 Million Starter Back to St. Louis