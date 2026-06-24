Red Sox Trade Idea Offloads $75 Million Starter Back to St. Louis

The Boston Red Sox are still languishing at the bottom of the American League East with a 32-45 record, which is the second worst behind the Los Angeles Angels. They are still somehow within striking distance of a wild card spot, but chances of reaching the postseason seem remote.

As such, the Red Sox are likely looking at selling at the trade deadline as opposed to adding pieces. They have a few players on expiring contracts that could be moved, and that includes right-hander Sonny Gray, who they acquired last offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gray has done well this season, but the Red Sox aren’t exactly in the race. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of Boston sending the three-time All-Star back to St. Louis.

“Gray recently told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe that he’d be willing to discuss waiving his no-trade clause again. And to hear it from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the veteran righty might ‘love’ to get traded back to St. Louis,” Rymer wrote.