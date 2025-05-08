Free Agent Ross Stripling Announces Big Career Move

After being released from the Kansas City Royals during Spring Training, Ross Stripling, the versatile right-hander affectionately known as “Chicken Strip,” has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career spanning four teams.

“After 13 seasons and full of tremendous pride and gratitude, it’s time to hang up the cleats,” Stripling said. “With love, Chicken Strip.”

A Career Defined by Adaptability and Resilience

Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Stripling made an immediate impact upon his debut in 2016, notably pitching 7.1 no-hit innings in his first game.

His ability to seamlessly transition between starting and relieving roles became a hallmark of his tenure with the Dodgers, culminating in an All-Star selection in 2018.

“I never imagined the experiences and memories I’d be a part of,” Stripling said. “They exceeded every hope that my younger self could have dreamt for my baseball career.”

In 2020, Stripling was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he delivered his most statistically impressive season in 2022, posting a 10-4 record with a 3.01 ERA over 32 games.

Subsequent stints with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 and the Oakland Athletics in 2024 presented challenges, as he struggled to replicate his earlier success. A brief attempt to join the Kansas City Royals in 2025 ended during spring training, leading to his decision to retire.

A Final Chapter Considered by Analysts

Even as Stripling’s career was winding down, some analysts saw potential for a resurgence. In March 2025, MLB analyst Ricky Doyle of NESN suggested that the Boston Red Sox consider signing Stripling to bolster their pitching depth, citing his past success and versatility.

“He posted a 6.01 ERA in 85 1/3 innings with the Oakland Athletics last season. Though his 3.89 FIP suggests some bad luck. He wasn’t much better the year prior with San Francisco,” Doyle said.

“But Stripling was a capable major-league arm as recently as 2022, when he went 10-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 134 1/3 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays. Maybe he can recapture some of that magic…”

However, despite the optimism in Doyle’s assessment, no team ultimately took a chance on the 35-year-old pitcher, leaving the door to a big-league return quietly closed.

A Legacy of Professionalism and Team Spirit

Throughout his career, Stripling was lauded for his professionalism and team-first attitude. Former teammates, including Justin Turner and Alex Wood, praised him over social media as one of the best teammates they’ve had, highlighting his discipline and work ethic.

“Congrats on a fantastic career buddy!,” Turner said. “You are a pros pro and I’m so glad I got to see a big part of it. Undoubtedly one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Cheers to the next chapter buddy!!! #ChickenStrip#Busch”

Wood also paid tribute to Stripling: “What a career my man. Total pro and one of the most disciplined and hardworking teammates I ever had. No coincidence you having a career that spanned over a decade.”

Stripling’s career statistics include a 40-54 win-loss record, a 4.17 ERA, and 741 strikeouts over 846.1 innings pitched in 248 appearances. His contributions extended beyond the mound, as he was known for his leadership and positive clubhouse presence.