MLB Trade: San Diego Padres Acquire Robbie Ray From Giants in Major Deal

The San Diego Padres are acquiring left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan wrote on X: “The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote on X: “Miguel Mendez and Joniel Hernandez expected to be the return for Ray”

TRADE: San Francisco Giants Trade LHP Robbie Ray to San Diego Padres

Ray is in the final season of a five-year, $115 million contract. He is being paid $25 million this season.

The southpaw has posted 2.0 bWAR and a 3.08 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings across 22 appearances (21 starts) in 2026.

Ray has 13 seasons of big-league experience. He made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2014. Since then, Ray has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Giants.

Ray won the American League Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays in 2021. He has made two All-Star teams in his career.

San Diego Padres Right Now

The Padres have had a very streaky season. They looked like buyers, then sellers, and then buyers again. Obviously, acquiring Ray shows that the team wants to win this season.

The Padres are just one game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies for the final National League Wild Card spot. They have won six of their last 10 games.

The Padres just won three of four games against the Giants. The team is set to begin a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Monday. After that, they will host the Houston Astros for three games.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants have made several big trades in the past couple of days. The club traded Luis Arraez and Calen Kilian to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier today. News broke yesterday that the club had traded Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco is in fourth place in the National League West with a 47-65 record. The team is 12 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.

The Giants are slated to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday. After an off-day on Thursday, they will host the Detroit Tigers for three games.