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MLB Trade: San Diego Padres Acquire Robbie Ray From Giants in Major Deal

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San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Robbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are acquiring left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan wrote on X: “The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote on X: “Miguel Mendez and Joniel Hernandez expected to be the return for Ray”

TRADE: San Francisco Giants Trade LHP Robbie Ray to San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 4: Robbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 4, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Ray is in the final season of a five-year, $115 million contract. He is being paid $25 million this season.

The southpaw has posted 2.0 bWAR and a 3.08 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings across 22 appearances (21 starts) in 2026.

Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Robbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Oracle Park on July 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ray has 13 seasons of big-league experience. He made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2014. Since then, Ray has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Giants.

Ray won the American League Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays in 2021. He has made two All-Star teams in his career.

San Diego Padres Right Now

San Diego Padres v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 13: Manager Craig Stammen #14 of the San Diego Padres looks out at the field before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 13, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Padres have had a very streaky season. They looked like buyers, then sellers, and then buyers again. Obviously, acquiring Ray shows that the team wants to win this season.

The Padres are just one game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies for the final National League Wild Card spot. They have won six of their last 10 games.

The Padres just won three of four games against the Giants. The team is set to begin a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Monday. After that, they will host the Houston Astros for three games.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Giants have made several big trades in the past couple of days. The club traded Luis Arraez and Calen Kilian to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier today. News broke yesterday that the club had traded Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco is in fourth place in the National League West with a 47-65 record. The team is 12 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.

The Giants are slated to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday. After an off-day on Thursday, they will host the Detroit Tigers for three games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB Trade: San Diego Padres Acquire Robbie Ray From Giants in Major Deal

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