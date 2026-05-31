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San Diego Padres Announce Nick Castellanos Decision Before Nationals Series Finale

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Nick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the third inning against the Athletics at Petco Park on May 23, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the San Diego Padres will finish up their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 9-4 loss on Saturday.

Nick Castellanos has not appeared in the series.

San Diego Padres Announce Castellanos Decision

GettyNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 16, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

For Sunday’s game, the Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Padres 5/31 F. Tatis Jr. RF G. Sheets DH M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS J. Merrill CF T. France 1B N. Castellanos LF S. Song 2B F. Fermin C G. Canning SP”

Castellanos is batting 7th in the lineup on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has not played since May 27.

He is currently batting .186 with 21 hits, four home runs, 19 RBI’s, nine runs and one stolen base in 38 games.

Castellanos’ Background

GettyNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres at bat during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on April 28, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Castellanos is in his first season with the Padres after spending four years with the Phillies.

He helped the Phillies reach the 2022 World Series.

In addition, the two-time MLB All-Star has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs over 14 total seasons.

GettyNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres hits a single that scored a run against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on May 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Padres Right Now

The Padres come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League West with a 32-25 record in 57 games.

They are just 3-7 over their last ten games (but 16-9 in 25 games on the road).

GettyRamón Laureano #5, Jackson Merrill #3, and Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrate after winning a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

After the Nationals, the Padres will visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

They are coming off a season where they lost in the NL Wild Card round.

Nats Right Now

GettyCJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Nationals enter the day as the third-place team in the National League East with a 30-29 record in 59 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 11-17 in 28 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Diego Padres Announce Nick Castellanos Decision Before Nationals Series Finale

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