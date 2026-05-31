San Diego Padres Announce Nick Castellanos Decision Before Nationals Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the San Diego Padres will finish up their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 9-4 loss on Saturday.

Nick Castellanos has not appeared in the series.

San Diego Padres Announce Castellanos Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Padres 5/31 F. Tatis Jr. RF G. Sheets DH M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS J. Merrill CF T. France 1B N. Castellanos LF S. Song 2B F. Fermin C G. Canning SP”

Castellanos is batting 7th in the lineup on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has not played since May 27.

He is currently batting .186 with 21 hits, four home runs, 19 RBI’s, nine runs and one stolen base in 38 games.

Castellanos’ Background

Castellanos is in his first season with the Padres after spending four years with the Phillies.

He helped the Phillies reach the 2022 World Series.

In addition, the two-time MLB All-Star has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs over 14 total seasons.

Padres Right Now

The Padres come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League West with a 32-25 record in 57 games.

They are just 3-7 over their last ten games (but 16-9 in 25 games on the road).

After the Nationals, the Padres will visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

They are coming off a season where they lost in the NL Wild Card round.

Nats Right Now

The Nationals enter the day as the third-place team in the National League East with a 30-29 record in 59 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 11-17 in 28 games at home).