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Padres Announce Ethan Salas News During Chicago Cubs Playoff Series

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Ethan Salas
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San Diego Padres make huge Ethan Salas decision before Game 2 of their Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs

The San Diego Padres are on a war path to eliminate the Chicago Cubs from the MLB playoffs. They took Game 1 in a surprising fashion, with an 8-0 victory being awarded to the Padres. For Game 2, San Diego Padres news emerged regarding Ethan Salas.

Cubs fans will need to stay up late, as Wednesday night’s game is broadcast at 10:00 PM Eastern Time. Padres fans will have it a bit easier, with the game being broadcast at 7:00 PM Pacific Time.

Kevin Gausman gets the ball for the Cubs, hoping to keep their season alive, while Nick Pivetta gets the nod for the Padres.

San Diego Padres News: Ethan Salas Makes Huge MLB Playoffs Debut

New York Yankees v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Ethan Salas #8 of the San Diego Padres looks on during the eighth inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Petco Park on September 05, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Prior to the two teams meeting for Game 2, the Padres announced their lineup. Surprisingly, Salas was on the starting lineup.

Here is the lineup that the Padres announced:

Starting Pitcher: Nick Pivetta

The biggest change for the Padres in game two is moving Campusano to the bench and starting Salas at catcher.

Salas is a 20-year-old catcher for the Padres. He played 16 regular season games before making his historic playoff debut. In those games he recorded 10 hits, one triple, five RBIs, and two home runs.

Reaction To Ethan Salas Being In The Padres Lineup vs. Cubs

San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: Ethan Salas #8 of San Diego Padres bats in the first inning in his MLB debut during the game against Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The reaction around the MLB world to Salas’ playoff debut has been great to see.

“Ethan Salas is indeed behind the plate and poised to be youngest ever to catch a playoff game,” wrote Jeff Saunders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Sarah Langs wrote, “Ethan Salas will be the youngest player to appear in a postseason game at catcher. He’s 20 years and 121 days today Surpassing: Bob Didier 1969 nlcs g1 20y 230d.”

Another user on X had a more humorous take on Salas’ MLB playoff debut, “Ethan Salas is catching a postseason game at 20 years old. What were you doing at 20?”

One way or another, this game should be memorable for Padres and Cubs fans alike.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Padres Announce Ethan Salas News During Chicago Cubs Playoff Series

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