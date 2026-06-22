Padres Cut Former Top Prospect After Brief Major League Stint

The San Diego Padres made what looked like a routine roster move on June 21, but it also served as another reminder of how quickly a once-promising career can fade at the major league level.

According to MLB Trade Rumors’ Mark Polishuk, the Padres designated utilityman Nick Solak for assignment after activating Miguel Andujar from the injured list. The move effectively ends a brief stint that lasted just four games and 10 plate appearances.

On the surface, the decision makes sense. Andujar’s return eliminated the need for another bench bat, and Solak hit just .143 with one hit during his latest opportunity. But this story is bigger than a four-game sample size.

It’s the latest chapter in what has become one of baseball’s more puzzling careers.

A Prospect Who Never Found a Permanent Home

There was a time when Solak looked like a player who could stick in the majors for years.

The New York Yankees selected him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft before eventually sending him to the Texas Rangers in the trade that brought reliever Zack Britton to New York. At the time, scouts regarded Solak as a polished hitter with defensive versatility and a strong offensive profile.

For a brief stretch in Texas, that evaluation appeared accurate.

Between 2019 and 2022, Solak appeared in 253 games for the Rangers, collecting 218 hits, 21 home runs and posting respectable offensive numbers. He wasn’t a star, but he looked like the type of player every contender needs—a versatile contributor capable of filling multiple roles.

Instead, he became baseball’s version of organizational depth.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Solak has appeared in only 10 major league games despite consistently producing in Triple-A.

The Harsh Reality of Today’s MLB Roster Construction

What makes Solak’s situation fascinating is that he continues to do exactly what organizations ask of veteran depth players.

At Triple-A El Paso this season, he slashed .333/.412/.512 with nine home runs. Over more than 2,300 career Triple-A plate appearances, he owns an outstanding .298/.385/.471 line.

Those are not the numbers of a player who forgot how to hit.

The problem is that modern roster construction places enormous value on minor-league options, defensive specialization and long-term upside. Solak is 31 years old, out of options and doesn’t offer the elite defensive profile teams often prioritize for bench roles.

As a result, clubs continue viewing him as insurance rather than a roster fixture.

That’s why another opportunity could still arrive. A rebuilding club needing offensive depth or a contender suffering injuries could easily take a chance on a player with Solak’s track record.

The Padres may have moved on for now, but history suggests this won’t be the last time Solak hears his name called. The challenge isn’t proving he can hit. He’s done that repeatedly.

The challenge is convincing a major league team to give him more than a few games to prove it.