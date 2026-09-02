San Diego Padres Announce Ethan Salas Decision Ahead of MLB Debut vs. Reds

Ethan Salas’ long-awaited debut has finally come. The 20-year-old catcher will start in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, batting sixth in the San Diego Padres‘ lineup.

Salas has been a top prospect in the Padres’ system since the club signed him as a 16-year-old in 2023. At 20 years and 93 days, he’ll be the youngest catcher in the big leagues since Ivan Rodriguez debuted as a 19-year-old in 1991.

The Padres promoted Salas when their roster expanded to 14 position players for September. He joined right-hander Jhony Brito as the other addition to the roster.

San Diego is hoping that the young catcher gives them a boost, as they try to finish a Wild Card run. Entering play on September 2, the Padres have a half-game lead over their division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two teams close out the year against each other, with a postseason spot on the line.

Ethan Salas to Make MLB Debut vs. Reds

Ethan Salas is the third catcher on the Padres’ roster, joining Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano. The 20-year-old is a left-handed bat, allowing the club to match up better against right-handed pitching.

He’s coming off a strong season with Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso. In 96 games with both affiliates, Salas is slashing .296/.374/.448 with 10 home runs. Using park-adjusted metrics, he’s about 15% better than the average hitter with a 115 wRC+.

Based on his small Triple-A sample, Salas doesn’t chase or whiff much. His 25.5% chase rate would be below the MLB average, and his contact rate is over 90%.

Salas will also retain his rookie eligibility for the 2027 season. That’s important, as he’ll be a consensus Top 100 prospect next season. That would make him eligible for the Prospect Promotion Incentive if he wins the starting catcher job next spring.

Should he win the 2027 National League Rookie of the Year Award, the Padres would receive a first-round pick in the 2028 MLB Draft.

Ethan Salas Postseason Eligibility

While Ethan Salas was not on their 40-man roster ahead of the August 31 deadline, the club can petition the MLB commissioner since he was in the organization. This is common practice for top prospects promoted in September.

The rule is he’d have to replace a player who has spent the requisite number of days on the injured list. The Padres have such a player in Ramon Laureano, who underwent hip surgery and won’t play again this season.

So the Padres won’t have to worry too much about Salas’ availability for the postseason. They just have to get there first.