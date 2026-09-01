San Diego Padres Promote Superstar 20-Year-Old Prospect Before Reds Series

September is finally here! And the final crunch of the regular season is in full effect.

On Tuesday, rosters officially expanded across Major League Baseball, and there are several promotions taking place in roster transactions.

For the San Diego Padres, they are promoting superstar catcher prospect Ethan Salas to make his MLB debut.

@Padres wrote (via X.com): We have selected the contract of C Ethan Salas from Triple-A El Paso, recalled RHP Jhony Brito from El Paso, and transferred INF/OF Luis Rengifo to the 60-day IL.

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San Diego Padres Call Up Ethan Salas

Ethan Salas is one of the top prospects in all of MLB.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Salas’s background):

“It’s the culmination of a fantastic rebound season. Salas was a marquee international prospect who signed for a $5.6MM bonus as the top player in the 2023 class. Although he was born in Florida, Salas spent part of his childhood in Venezuela and signed out of Latin America as an amateur. He had played one game in the Venezuelan Winter League before signing with the Padres, a rare feat for a player who was then 16 years old.”

Salas is still just 20 years old, which is remarkably young to make a debut in MLB, especially as a catcher.

Across 24 games with AAA El Paso this season, he’s batting .326 with three home runs, two triples, six doubles, and an OPS of .949. Over 348 at-bats in the minors this season, Salas’s OPS sits at .822.

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More on Ethan Salas….

This should be a very exciting piece of news for San Diego Padres fans across the country.

Per MLB.com, Ethan Salas is the number one prospect in the organization.

Here is a piece of his MLB.com prospect bio:

“Salas was considered the No. 1 international prospect in 2023 and signed with the Padres for a $5.6 million bonus that matched that reputation. San Diego pushed him aggressively not only stateside but to Single-A Lake Elsinore for his first full season, and Salas even touched Double-A for nine games before a right knee sprain ended his campaign. He spent all of High-A Fort Wayne with uneven results, needing a late surge to salvage a .206/.288/.311 line in 111 games, but held his own in the Arizona Fall League.”

The one knock on his professional career thus far is that he’s battled some injuries, but Salas has been healthy for all of 2026 and has shown why he’s the top catcher prospect in baseball when on the field.

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