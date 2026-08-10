Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes Major Business Decision Before Brewers Series

The San Diego Padres are entering a big-time series on Monday against the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers.

Ahead of the series, however, Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. made a major business move off the field.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Tatis Jr., who has long been represented by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, is making a change.

Tatis Jr. Joining Roc Nation

Heyman was the first to report that Tatis Jr. is now set to join Roc Nation, one of the more well-known sports management agencies in the world.

Juan Perez serves as the president of Roc Nation Sports, while Michael Yormark is the president and CEO of Roc Nation Sports International. Jay-Z is also one of the agency’s co-founders.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has hired @RocNationSports to represent him — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 10, 2026

Other notable MLB players represented by Roc Nation include Jazz Chisholm Jr., CJ Abrams, Jesus Luzardo, Patrick Bailey, and Masyn Winn.

Tatis Jr.’s Padres Future in Question?

The short answer is no. This move doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with Tatis Jr.’s future with the Padres.

He signed a massive 14-year, $340 million extension with the organization in 2021, which means he’s under contract with San Diego through the 2034 season.

This likely represents a business move focused on maximizing his image through branding and marketing.

Fans React on Social Media

MLB fans reacted to the news, with some questioning why he would abruptly switch agencies seven years into his career.

“Obviously this is a branding and marketing deal. He needs to generate other revenue sources since he lost his court battle,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I suspect this is to earn better sponsorship money.”

Another person joked, “TATIS TRADE COMING.”

“Why Jay-Z tho?” one more fan commented.