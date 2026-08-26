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Padres Place Disgruntled Reliever on IL Ahead of Series Finale vs. Pirates

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Jeremiah Estrada
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The San Diego Padres placed relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 25) with a right shoulder impingement.

While the San Diego Padres battle it out for a spot in the postseason, the team has faced a new injury in the bullpen heading into their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They look to avoid a sweep on Wednesday, but will be without relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada for an extended period of time. Estrada, 27, was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 25) with a right shoulder impingement, the team announced. 

In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled right-handed pitcher David Morgan from Triple-A El Paso.

Estrada has been reliable out of the bullpen in recent years, but has faced a season full of setbacks. He will look to miss even more time with just over a month to go in the regular season.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Padres Place Disgruntled Reliever on IL Ahead of Series Finale vs. Pirates

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