Padres Place Disgruntled Reliever on IL Ahead of Series Finale vs. Pirates

While the San Diego Padres battle it out for a spot in the postseason, the team has faced a new injury in the bullpen heading into their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They look to avoid a sweep on Wednesday, but will be without relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada for an extended period of time. Estrada, 27, was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 25) with a right shoulder impingement, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled right-handed pitcher David Morgan from Triple-A El Paso.

Estrada has been reliable out of the bullpen in recent years, but has faced a season full of setbacks. He will look to miss even more time with just over a month to go in the regular season.