San Diego Padres Release 4-Year MLB Player From Organization

On Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres lost their first series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping the final two games of the three-game series.

The Padres offense was not able to muster up any offense against Shohei Ohtani, who continued his dominant pitching season. San Diego threatened twice in the game, but were unable to convert their run scoring opportunities as they grounded into two double plays with the bases loaded in the 4-0 loss.

Despite the loss, the Padres still possess a strong 29-20 record that has largely been the result of contributions from their depth pieces. As a result of these strong performances, one player who failed to earn a role on the active roster was released by the organization without recording a single at-bat for the major league team.

San Diego Padres Release Infielder

Also on Wednesday night, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the San Diego Padres had released infielder Jose Miranda. Sanders posted via X: “The #Padres have released INF Jose Miranda. He had his first opt-out on June 1. Miranda had five homers and a .790 OPS with

@epchihuahuas and no clear path to playing time in SD with France, Andujar and Castellanos blocking him.”

Regarding the move, PadresMission’s Steve Drumwright wrote:

“The 27-year-old Miranda had been with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas this season and had produced a .268/.308/.482 slash line with five homers and 26 RBIs in 28 games. The move was not that all surprising as there was no room for Miranda on the Padres’ roster.

First baseman Ty France earned the last bench spot in spring training and the Padres have not used infielder Sung-Mun Song, signed to a four-year, $15 million contract in the offseason, much since he was called up to replace second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who is on the seven-day concussion list.

At Triple-A, he mainly played first base, starting there 15 of the 16 games he played there. Miranda only played five games at third base, his primary position when he was with the Minnesota Twins. Miranda had a solid spring training with a .304/.385/.522 slash line, a pair of homers and nine RBIs in 22 games.”

San Diego Padres Infield

Miranda also has experience at third base, but that spot is locked as Manny Machado and Miguel Andujar have shared the position this season. At first base, France has had strong results this season, despite a crucial error in Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers, which allowed the winning run to score in the top of the ninth inning.

France was not in the lineup on Wednesday, as Gavin Sheets went from the outfield to first base, which has been his primary position this season.

The Padres will have a day off on Thursday, before taking on the Athletics in a three-game set this weekend at home. Meanwhile, Miranda will return to the free agent market where he will hope to find a new home with another major league organization.

Miranda previously played four seasons with the Minnesota Twins. In the 2024 season, Miranda had a .284 batting average with a .763 OPS.