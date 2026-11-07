Padres’ 38-Save Closer Has a Hidden Edge in Reliever of the Year Race

Mason Miller finished the 2026 regular season with 38 saves for the San Diego Padres. His strongest argument for National League Reliever of the Year comes from a different part of his record. Among the three finalists, he created the widest gap between how often he struck hitters out and how often he walked them.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America listed Miller, Philadelphia’s Jhoan Duran and Milwaukee’s Trevor Megill as finalists. The winner will be announced November 11. Writers voted before the postseason, so the comparison starts with each pitcher’s regular-season work. Miller’s case comes down to how often he finished plate appearances himself, and how much work he took on over the full season.

Miller Created the Largest Strikeout Advantage

Miller’s pitching line shows 129 strikeouts and 26 walks against 272 batters. Subtracting his walks from his strikeouts and dividing by batters faced produces a 37.9% strikeout-minus-walk rate. The calculation puts pitchers with different workloads on the same scale.

Duran struck out 84 and walked 10 in 236 matchups, a 31.4% rate by the same calculation. Megill struck out 69 and walked 15 against 242 hitters, coming in at 22.3%. Miller led Duran by 6.5 percentage points.

Duran walked only 4.2% of the hitters he faced, well below Miller’s 9.6%. That is a significant advantage when protecting a tight lead. Miller’s 47.4% strikeout rate, however, gave him enough separation to lead the group even after accounting for the extra walks.

The Padres Also Got More Innings From Their Closer

The rate comparison matters more alongside the volume. Miller pitched 70 innings. Duran worked 59.1, and Megill reached 61.2. San Diego got the strongest strikeout-minus-walk performance among the finalists across the largest workload of the three.

Each competitor brings a different strength. Duran finished with a 1.82 ERA and allowed two homers. Megill allowed slightly fewer walks and hits per inning than Miller, with a 0.89 WHIP against Miller’s 0.90. Miller combined his strikeout advantage with the lowest ERA of the group at 1.67.

Duran also converted 33 of 35 save chances, a 94.3% success rate. Miller converted 38 of 41, or 92.7%. That gives Duran a slight edge in conversion and makes Miller’s advantage against individual hitters the more revealing comparison for the award.

Save totals reflect the leads a team creates and the situations a manager hands its closer. Strikeout and walk rates offer a separate way to assess what the pitcher did after taking the mound. That helps distinguish performances even when all three pitchers spent the season handling late innings.

On this comparison, Miller would get my vote. His command left some room for improvement, and the other finalists made compelling cases in specific areas. Miller made up the difference with an exceptional ability to finish at-bats, and the Padres trusted him with more innings than either rival logged.