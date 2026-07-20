Padres Inching Towards $32 Million Decision on Injured Pitcher

The San Diego Padres‘ hot start to the 2026 campaign is a thing of the past, as they now have a 49-50 record with the second half of the season underway. The Padres’ playoff hopes are fading quickly, and with the trade deadline drawing near, the front office could wind up being very busy.

Even past the trade deadline, there are going to be some important situations to monitor over the second half of the season. One involves veteran starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who has spent the majority of the year on the injured list. As it turns out, if Pivetta can’t return to action within the next month, San Diego could have a big decision to make on his contract over the upcoming offseason.

Padres May Have to Make $32 Million Nick Pivetta Decision

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Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the Padres signed Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million contract to come in and be a middle-of-the-rotation arm. He ended up being much more than that in 2025, as he put together easily the best season of his career to help San Diego find its way to the playoffs (13-5, 2.87 ERA, 190 K, 0.99 WHIP).

This year, though, Pivetta has made only four starts, posting a 4.50 ERA during his limited time on the hill. That’s been due to him landing on the injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, and even though he’s already been out for three months, there isn’t really a concrete timetable when it comes to his potential return.

Pivetta is beginning to ramp up in his quest to get back in the game for San Diego, but he’s running out of time to do so, not just in this season, but also when it comes to the remaining two years and $32 million in his contract. A clause in Pivetta’s deal would allow the team to opt out of the remainder of his deal if he spends 130 consecutive days on the injured list, and that day (Aug. 22) is quickly approaching.

“San Diego Padres veteran starter Nick Pivetta, who has been out since the fourth start of the season, must return by Aug. 22 to avoid the Padres from having the option to trigger an opt-out clause in his contract,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today. “If he’s not back by that day, which is 130 days from going on the IL, the Padres can void the last two years and $32 million of his contract.”

Padres Hoping Nick Pivetta Can Return to Action This Season

This clause in Pivetta’s contract has put the Padres in a strange spot. On one hand, they want Pivetta back because their starting rotation needs all the help it can get. But if he ends up being unable to return before Aug. 22, that would provide the team with an opportunity to get out of the remainder of his contract, which will become more expensive over the next two years.

Pivetta isn’t going to rush himself back just for the sake of ensuring San Diego can’t opt out of his deal, but it’s clear there’s a sense of urgency for him to get back to full health, both for the sake of his team and his own financial future. All eyes are on the trade deadline right now, but if Pivetta ends up sticking with the team, his contract status is quickly going to become a major storyline for the Padres.