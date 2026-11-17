Padres left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon has reportedly declined the qualifying offer, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Morejon (age 27) is a free agent expected to seek a long-term, multi-year deal after a spectacular season in San Diego’s bullpen.

In 2026, Morejon went 9-3 with 1.9 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched, and a 1.081 WHIP. Morejon will turn 28 on February 27th, which is around the start of Spring Training. This is now the prime age of his career in baseball terms.

Morejon Could Still Possibly Return To Padres

Morejon could still renegotiate and sign a new deal with the Padres, but that would mean he would not accept the one-year qualifying offer valued at $23.15 million for the 2027 season. Morejon is the best reliever on the open market in a relatively solid free-agent class.

This class also includes Raisiel Iglesias of the Atlanta Braves, Bryan Abreu of the Houston Astros, and Jonathan Loaisiga of the Arizona Diamondbacks, among others, per Spotrac.

Free agent starting pitcher Dustin May just signed a three-year, $50 million contract today with the Chicago White Sox after winning a World Series in 2026 with the Milwaukee Brewers. May (age 29) has a career 4.12 ERA and is known more as a back-end starter/bulk guy out of the bullpen. This shows there’s a big market for pitching this offseason, for starters and relievers.

Morejon’s underlying metrics are simply off the charts for 2026 when you look at all the data. His fastball velocity alone averaged 99.4 mph in 2026, placing him in the 98th percentile for major league relievers, according to Baseball Savant. Morejon ranked in the high 90th percentile for whiff, chase, and K percentages, according to Baseball Savant.

Morejon’s Fantastic 2026 Padres Campaign

Morejon’s repertoire features a four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup, and slider, per Baseball Savant on Morejon’s player profile. Morejon has pitched eight big-league seasons for the San Diego Padres. He came up with San Diego in 2019 and had his first big breakout season in 2024, posting a 2.83 ERA and striking out 71 batters in 63.2 innings pitched.

Bednar, one of the top relievers, also just came off the open market, accepting the Yankees’ qualifying offer of $23.15 million for one year this evening ahead of the 4:00 PM E.T. deadline today, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

This only helps Morejon’s market in terms of quality relievers still available in free agency. Where Morejon ends up will be interesting to follow, and the MLB lockout deadline is in 14 days, so it will be worth noting whether or not Morejon signs a new deal with a team before the lockout.