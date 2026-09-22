Padres Announce Manny Machado Move Before Dodgers Series

The San Diego Padres have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since the trade deadline, and it has seen them get right into the thick of things in the National League wild-card race.

After what was a very up-and-down season for San Diego to kick things off, the Padres have turned it around. San Diego is now fighting for one of the top wild-card spots in the NL playoff race, looking to secure home-field advantage.

This team has been clicking on all cylinders of late, with both the starting pitching and offense taking off. But the Padres understand that the job isn’t finished yet, and the team will be trying to do some damage over the final week of the regular season.

San Diego is gearing up for a massive three-game series with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers on the road. The Padres still haven’t clinched a playoff spot, even if the team is almost guaranteed to make it barring a massive collapse over the final week.

The Dodgers won the NL West division, leaving the Padres with only being able to get into the playoffs as a wild-card team. But San Diego will be looking to embrace the challenge of playing the Dodgers in this series.

The two teams don’t like each other, and whenever they get together, fireworks tend to happen on the field. This could also be a potential playoff preview, with both teams gearing up for the upcoming postseason next week.

Manny Machado Decision Revealed vs Dodgers

Ahead of the series opener, the Padres have announced the lineup being used against Los Angeles. Within this, slugger Manny Machado will be hitting third against the Dodgers.

Padres 9/22 F. Tatis Jr. RF

D. Harris LF

M. Machado 3B

T. France 1B

J. Merrill CF

A. Hays DH

X. Bogaerts SS

L. Campusano C

J. Cronenworth 2B M. King SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 22, 2026

Machado has seen strong power numbers this year, while managing a tough batting average. But the star has still been a consistent presence for the Padres all season long.

Overall, Machado has hit .219 with 28 home runs and 84 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .713. Machado remains a strong power hitter for this team, and he will try to do some damage against the Dodgers this week.

The Padres haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet, and this series against the Dodgers could play a big role in how the season plays out. San Diego will be taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks at home to close out the regular season.

Can Padres Clinch Top Wild-Card Spot?

With the Padres fighting for playoff positioning, grabbing any wins right now is crucial. San Diego is battling the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies for wild-card positioning as the final regular season week begins.

The difference between having home-field advantage for the wild-card round and having to go on the road could change everything for this group. San Diego understands the situation that they are in, and this team will do what they can to earn their spot.

This team has its sights set on a World Series title, but for now, all they can do is take things one game at a time. The first step is playing the Dodgers and putting together some solid outings on the field this week.