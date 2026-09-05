Padres Announce Manny Machado Move During Yankees Series

The San Diego Padres are looking to take the series from the New York Yankees today after a thrilling walk-off win on Friday.

San Diego has been battling for playoff positioning this year, now sitting just 0.5 games up on the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Padres have a few weeks left to solidify the position, but they will need to put together more consistency.

The NL race has a crowded field, and it could be a battle down the stretch of the season. But this team understands where they are at, and there is the utmost confidence coming from the Padres.

Manny Machado Move Revealed vs Yankees

Heading into the second game against the Yankees, the Padres have announced the lineup for the contest. Within it, star Manny Machado will be hitting third in the order, also taking on third base duties.

Padres 9/5 F. Tatis Jr. RF

X. Bogaerts SS

M. Machado 3B

T. France 1B

J. Merrill CF

L. Campusano DH

F. Fermin C

J. Cronenworth 2B

S. Taylor LF R. Ray SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 5, 2026

The 2026 season has been tough for Machado, mainly with his batting average. The power numbers have been there for the slugger, but he has struggled with maintaining anything consistent at the plate.

Overall, Machado has hit .220 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .708. Machado has been dealing with some minor injuries of late, but it hasn’t stopped him from being in the lineup.

Padres manager Craig Stammen confirmed the issues, but complimented Machado for pushing through during the crucial stretch.

“He’s not feeling great. Nobody’s feeling great,” Stammen said of Machado. “But he did what he could to help our team win today, and that’s what Manny is all about.”

Machado also understands the situation that the Padres are currently in. And if he can help it, he’s going to be playing, trying to get this team into the playoffs.

“Well, just 27 [and now 22] games left, leaving it on the table,” Machado said. “So at the end of the day, just what’s it going to take for us to win ballgames. And every time you step out to that field, you gotta leave it out on the field. With just a few left, just go out there and try to try to get as many runs as we can, try to score as many as we can, and put ourselves in a postseason run.”

Can Padres Sneak Into Playoffs?

The Padres have been fighting all season, with the team having many ups and downs throughout. But the team seems to have found something that has worked, and they have played much better following the trade deadline.

San Diego may have a tough challenge ahead of them, especially fighting with so many teams for the wild-card spot. But this group is a veteran team, with a ton of talent.

The Padres’ only goal is winning this season, and they will continue to battle until they are officially out of the race. But the goal isn’t just to make the playoffs; but win the World Series.