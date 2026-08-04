Padres Get Dreadful Nick Pivetta Update Before Diamondbacks Game

The San Diego Padres just finished up a big-time deadline, where they acquired a boatload of arms. That’s going to be a necessity, because strikeout machine Nick Pivetta just exited his rehab start, and things don’t look good.

Marty Caswell posted on X: “Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta abruptly walks off the mound after two batters.”

Pivetta, 33, was a breakout arm for San Diego last season. In 181.2 innings, he amounted to a 2.87 ERA, 190 strikeouts, and an ERA+ of 146, placing him 46% above league average.

This year, Pivetta has dealt with the injury bug profusely. He’s only been on the mound for 16 measly innings, and although he’s striking out the world, his 4.50 ERA wasn’t great.

Unfortunately, things don’t look good. Exiting a rehab start in the midst of an inning, on zero notice, signifies big issues. Pivetta may have just sustained a major setback.

More updates will be provided as the Padres release information on his status.

Thankfully for the Padres, they just acquired Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers and Robbie Ray from the division rival San Francisco Giants.

Those two should fortify a rotation that’s been searching for answers all season. Although fans were looking forward to Pivetta’s return.

MLB isn’t happy about a potential elongated rehab stint for the 2025 breakout arm.

Social Media Reacts to Padres’ Nick Pivetta Exiting Game and New San Diego Arms

Here’s what people are saying:

SleeperPadres: “The Padres were listed as a Winner of the trade deadline per @espn. ‘The Padres, despite one of the weakest farm systems in the majors, managed to acquire Casey Mize and Robbie Ray to fix a rotation that had been starting JP Sears, Kyle Hart, and reliever Bradgley Rodriguez.'”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Nick Pivetta threw a pitch and immediately walked off the mound and into the dugout. If it’s an injury that keeps Pivetta out beyond August 22nd, the Padres are able to void the final two years, $32 million on his contract.”

Ben Verlander: “Brutal. Nick Pivetta threw a pitch and immediately took himself out of the game in his rehab start. Of note: If Pivetta isn’t back by August 22nd, the Padres can void the final 2 years, $32 million of his contract.”

Jeff Sanders: “Joe Musgrove was encouraged with his rehab start with @Storm_Baseball. Nick Pivetta walked off with an apparent injury. Which was why the #Padres acquired two starting pitchers on Monday. ‘They’ve got a little help until we can return.'”

AJ Cassavell: “Oh man. Nick Pivetta, making a rehab outing in Lake Elsinore, just walked off the mound mid-inning after throwing a pitch, potentially with an injury.”

Sammy Levitt: “The Padres desperately needed starting pitching. AJ Preller acquired two solid rotation pieces in Robbie Ray and Casey Mize. He didn’t trade Ethan Salas. He didn’t touch current bullpen. A great job of being moderately aggressive and addressing the main need. A+ work, IMO.”

Kevin Acee: “Incoming Padres ownership group is through committee process. MLB team owners expected to vote on sale next week. Deal expected to be finalized week of Aug. 17.”