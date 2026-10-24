Padres Make Clear Decision on Trading Fernando Tatis Jr. & Manny Machado

After an end of the season surge, the San Diego Padres narrowly snuck their way into the postseason. They swiftly knocked out the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card series, outscoring them 12-1.

However, their season ended short of their goal yet again, after facing the now World Series’ National League representative Milwaukee Brewers.

Pressure is on for the Padres. They’ve made big moves over the past several seasons trying to establish a dynasty and hoist the World Series for the first time in franchise history, yet nothing has paid off.

Now that the offseason is underway, Padres general manager A.J. Preller makes it clear on whether or not they plan on trading star third baseman Manny Machado and star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres Do Not Want to Trade Fernando Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez asked San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller if the organization was planning on trading their two superstars, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., to make a big move.

Preller quickly shut that idea down, explaining that they are Padres for life.

“No, they are the founders of our team,” Preller replied. “Machado and Tatis are Padres for life. And everything change for the organization when we signed Machado and when Tatis came to the big leagues. We never think about trading them.”

While there’s always speculation or trade proposals from fans and analysts, Preller has officially shut down those rumors. Machado and Tatis Jr. are here to stay.

The duo is worth a total of $810 million once their contracts have been completed, this includes Machado’s average annual salary before his extension in 2023.

This statement can finally quiet the New York Yankees itching to get Tatis Jr. in the pinstripes.

Machado is expected to be a Padre until at least 2033, while Tatis Jr. has an extra year, leaving him in Slam Diego until 2034.

Fernando Tatis Jr. & Manny Machado’s Careers as Padres

Since 2019, Tatis Jr. and Machado have been the leading men of San Diego.

As a pair, they’ve tallied 401 home runs, 1198 RBIs, have a combined .277 batting average, seven All-Star appearances, five Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, and two Platinum Gloves.

Tatis Jr. and Machado are the embodiment of franchise players.

Although Machado is trending toward the end of his career, he is still is an above average veteran on a young team. And at 27 years old, Tatis Jr. is just getting started.