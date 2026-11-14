Padres Join Race for Japanese Pitcher Coming Off Dominant Season

The San Diego Padres are searching for pitching help this offseason, and their pursuit has reportedly expanded to one of Japan’s most intriguing available arms.

Kaima Taira, a standout right-hander for the Seibu Lions, has attracted interest from several MLB organizations after dominating Nippon Professional Baseball in 2026.

San Diego has already been connected to several potential starting pitching additions, but Taira offers a different option as the franchise attempts to rebuild its rotation.

The Japanese pitcher is coming off a season in which he led his league in earned run average, and his impressive fastball has helped generate considerable attention.

The Padres aren’t alone in pursuing Taira, however, with multiple American League and National League teams emerging as potential landing spots.

Padres Join Growing Race for Japanese Pitcher Kaima Taira

CBS Sports highlighted that the Padres are among the teams pursuing Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira, citing reporting from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 26-year-old right-hander is also attracting competition from Chicago.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported that both the Cubs and White Sox have strong interest in Taira, with both organizations planning to meet with his agent, Scott Boras, during the general managers’ meetings.

Taira has given teams plenty of reasons to pursue him.

He finished the 2026 season with a 12-5 record, a 1.36 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP across 146 innings for the Seibu Lions.

His performance earned him the Pacific League ERA title after he returned to the starting rotation following a successful stint as a reliever.

Despite standing just 5-foot-8, Taira possesses an impressive fastball that typically sits between 95 and 97 mph and can approach 100 mph.

His unusual combination of size, velocity, and experience in multiple pitching roles makes him an intriguing candidate for MLB teams seeking rotation help.

Padres Facing Major Rotation Questions Ahead of 2027

San Diego’s interest in Taira comes at a time when its starting rotation is undergoing significant changes.

Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Walker Buehler are among the pitchers who entered free agency following the 2026 season, while questions remain about veteran Yu Darvish’s playing future.

That uncertainty has already prompted the Padres to consider several possible additions.

This is not the first time this offseason they have had their name tied to Japanese stars.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller made the organization’s priority clear during the general managers’ meetings.

“It’s definitely starting pitching and being able to fill out the rotation,” Preller said, according to FOX Sports.

Taira could provide the Padres with a relatively young pitcher capable of contributing for multiple seasons, although his transition to MLB would carry some uncertainty.

He has spent significant portions of his professional career working out of the bullpen, raising questions about how teams might evaluate his long-term potential as a starter.

Still, his success in Japan suggests he could compete for a rotation spot immediately.

Taira officially entered MLB’s posting system at the beginning of November, giving interested teams a limited window to negotiate a contract with him.

The approaching expiration of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement could further complicate his situation if a lockout interrupts offseason transactions.

For San Diego, Taira represents another potential solution to a pitching problem that will likely require multiple additions.

Whether the Padres can separate themselves from his other suitors remains uncertain, but their interest adds another intriguing name to an increasingly crowded offseason market.