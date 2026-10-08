Ty France Reveals True Feelings About Padres

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France revealed his true feelings, saying that he hopes to return to San Diego next season.

The Padres signed France to a one-year, $1.35 million deal late in the offseason that turned out to be an absolute steal.

In his second tour of duty in San Diego, France hit .295/.363/.865 with an impressive 139 OPS+, indicating his bat was 39% above league average.

He also collected 4.5 bWAR while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at first base for the Padres.

Now, he hopes to do it all over again in San Diego next year.

Ty France Wants Back in San Diego

Speaking to the media after the Padres were eliminated from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Brewers, France made it clear that he wants to return to San Diego.

“I love this place. I don’t know what the offseason’s going to look like or what’s in store … but I’ve said it since spring training: this is where I want to be. My heart’s in San Diego … I understand it’s a business. We haven’t had those conversations yet. So we’ll see what happens,” France said.

Padres Also Want Ty France to Return

While France has made it clear that he wants to return to San Diego, where he previously played from 2019 to 2020, the team has to want the player back, and it looks like that’s indeed the case, per The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, who reports the team wants the player to return — as long as a deal can be agreed to between both sides, of course.

With MLB potentially locking out the players if they can’t agree to terms on a new CBA, that obviously puts all free agents, including France, in a bit of limbo, as they have to wait and see if the league and the players’ association can come to a fair deal and make sure that baseball is back next year.

If that happens, then it seems likely that France and the Padres can get a deal done, as it seems like a terrific fit for both parties, and one both sides want to continue.