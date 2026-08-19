Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Acquire 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Guardians Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Giants are coming off an 8-1 loss on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants Acquire 24-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyPhilip Abner #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the seventh inning of the MLB game against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field on June 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Giants acquired a pitcher off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP Matt Wilkinson (#71) selected to Major League roster. • LHP Philip Abner claimed off waivers from Arizona and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • LHP Reiver Sanmartin optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • C Daniel Susac and OF Harrison Bader transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Abner

GettyRelief pitcher Philip Abner #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning of his MLB debut at Chase Field on September 19, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Abner was picked in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida.

He has spent part of two seasons at the MLB level (all with the Diamondbacks).

X user @ImNotHuman123 wrote: “Abner is kind of fun. Gyro fastball was running a 31% whiff rate with Reno and generates a lot of non-damage contact.”

GettyPhilip Abner #50 celebrates a 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers with James McCann #8 at Dodger Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Over 13 career MLB games, Abner has gone 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if he works out in San Francisco.

At just 24, Abner is an intriguing pitcher.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

GettyBryce Eldridge #8 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Giants came into the 2026 season with one of the most high-profile rosters in the National League.

That said, they have had a very disappointing year.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 51-74 record in 125 games.

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Following the Guardians, the Giants will remain on the road to visit the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Acquire 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Guardians Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x