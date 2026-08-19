San Francisco Giants Acquire 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Guardians Series

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Giants are coming off an 8-1 loss on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants Acquire 24-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Giants acquired a pitcher off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP Matt Wilkinson (#71) selected to Major League roster. • LHP Philip Abner claimed off waivers from Arizona and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • LHP Reiver Sanmartin optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • C Daniel Susac and OF Harrison Bader transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Abner

Abner was picked in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida.

He has spent part of two seasons at the MLB level (all with the Diamondbacks).

X user @ImNotHuman123 wrote: “Abner is kind of fun. Gyro fastball was running a 31% whiff rate with Reno and generates a lot of non-damage contact.”

Over 13 career MLB games, Abner has gone 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if he works out in San Francisco.

At just 24, Abner is an intriguing pitcher.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants came into the 2026 season with one of the most high-profile rosters in the National League.

That said, they have had a very disappointing year.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 51-74 record in 125 games.

Following the Guardians, the Giants will remain on the road to visit the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park.