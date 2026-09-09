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San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old From Atlanta Braves Before Padres Series

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New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Before their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants claimed 26-year-old right-hander Duncan Davitt off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com’s transactions log. He has been assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The Braves acquired Davitt, 26, from the Chicago White Sox for catcher Joey Bart on Aug. 3. Davitt never pitched in the majors for the Braves.

San Francisco Giants Claim Duncan Davitt Off Waivers From Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 10: Duncan Davitt #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in his Major League debut during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Davitt made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this season. The right-hander allowed one run in two innings across two outings with Chicago before being traded to the Braves.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old From Atlanta Braves Before Padres Series

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