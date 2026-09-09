San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old From Atlanta Braves Before Padres Series

Before their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants claimed 26-year-old right-hander Duncan Davitt off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com’s transactions log. He has been assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The Braves acquired Davitt, 26, from the Chicago White Sox for catcher Joey Bart on Aug. 3. Davitt never pitched in the majors for the Braves.

San Francisco Giants Claim Duncan Davitt Off Waivers From Atlanta Braves

Davitt made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this season. The right-hander allowed one run in two innings across two outings with Chicago before being traded to the Braves.

More to come.