SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Braves acquired Davitt, 26, from the Chicago White Sox for catcher Joey Bart on Aug. 3. Davitt never pitched in the majors for the Braves.
San Francisco Giants Claim Duncan Davitt Off Waivers From Atlanta Braves
Davitt made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this season. The right-hander allowed one run in two innings across two outings with Chicago before being traded to the Braves.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The San Francisco Giants acquired a 26-year-old from the Atlanta Braves before their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres.
San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old From Atlanta Braves Before Padres Series