San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher From Braves Before Padres Series

Before their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants claimed 26-year-old right-hander Duncan Davitt off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com’s transactions log. He has been assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The Braves acquired Davitt, 26, from the Chicago White Sox for catcher Joey Bart on Aug. 3. Davitt never pitched in the majors for the Braves.

San Francisco Giants Claim Duncan Davitt Off Waivers From Atlanta Braves

Davitt made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this season.

The right-hander allowed one run in two innings across two outings with Chicago before being traded to the Braves.

More About New Giants RHP Duncan Davitt

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Davitt in the 18th round (No. 554 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.

The Rays traded Davitt, right-hander Ben Peoples and infielder Curtis Mead to the White Sox for right-hander Adrian Houser at the 2025 trade deadline.

Davitt relies on six pitches:

Mid-to-high-80s slider (42.9%)

Low-90s four-seamer (28.6%)

Low-80s sweeper (10.7%)

Mid-to-high-80s changeup (7.1%)

Low-90s sinker (7.1%)

Low-80s curveball (3.6%)

Davitt posted a 6.29 ERA over 73 innings in the minors this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, Davitt has recorded a 4.64 ERA with 467 strikeouts over 446 innings.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants are coming off a 3-0 series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park. The Giants have won six of their last 10 games.

San Francisco is in fourth place in the National League West with a 62-85 record. The club has already been eliminated from winning the division.

The Giants have also been eliminated from making the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

After a day off on Thursday, the Giants will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on Friday night.