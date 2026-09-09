San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher From Braves Before Padres Series

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
The Braves acquired Davitt, 26, from the Chicago White Sox for catcher Joey Bart on Aug. 3. Davitt never pitched in the majors for the Braves.
San Francisco Giants Claim Duncan Davitt Off Waivers From Atlanta Braves
Davitt made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this season.
The right-hander allowed one run in two innings across two outings with Chicago before being traded to the Braves.
More About New Giants RHP Duncan Davitt
The Tampa Bay Rays selected Davitt in the 18th round (No. 554 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.
The Rays traded Davitt, right-hander Ben Peoples and infielder Curtis Mead to the White Sox for right-hander Adrian Houser at the 2025 trade deadline.
Davitt relies on six pitches:
Mid-to-high-80s slider (42.9%)
Low-90s four-seamer (28.6%)
Low-80s sweeper (10.7%)
Mid-to-high-80s changeup (7.1%)
Low-90s sinker (7.1%)
Low-80s curveball (3.6%)
Davitt posted a 6.29 ERA over 73 innings in the minors this season.
Throughout his minor-league career, Davitt has recorded a 4.64 ERA with 467 strikeouts over 446 innings.
San Francisco Giants Right Now
The Giants are coming off a 3-0 series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park. The Giants have won six of their last 10 games.
San Francisco is in fourth place in the National League West with a 62-85 record. The club has already been eliminated from winning the division.
The Giants have also been eliminated from making the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
After a day off on Thursday, the Giants will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on Friday night.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The San Francisco Giants acquired a 26-year-old from the Atlanta Braves before their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres.
San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher From Braves Before Padres Series