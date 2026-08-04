San Francisco Giants Add 25-Year-Old Shortstop During Rangers Series

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Texas Rangers.

They are coming off a 5-1 victory on Monday.

San Francisco Giants Add 25-Year-Old Shortstop

UPDATE: The move is official.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: – OF Jonah Cox returned from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. – IF/OF Eddys Leonard (#49) selected from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that the Giants are calling up Eddys Leonard.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote: “Dominican infielder Eddys Leonard has been promoted by the San Francisco Giants, per sources. Leonard, 25, originally signed with the Dodgers in 2017 and spent nearly a decade working his way through the minor leagues before earning his MLB promotion today.”

Leonard has yet to make his MLB debut.

He was recently released by the Milwaukee Brewers (before signing with the Giants).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “That was quick. Leonard was just signed to a minor league deal about 10 days ago. Power bat. In fact, all 4 of his hits with Sacramento have been home runs.”

Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants called up utility man Eddys Leonard to fill their open roster spot. They added him to their Triple-A roster recently, he was 4-for-28 … but the four hits were all home runs. Jonah Cox is done with his rehab but was optioned to Triple-A.”

@C2Cbsbl: “I like this very much Eddys Leonard is the guy I wanted up as soon as Casey got hurt, he’s mashed in AAA this year I’d love to see him get extended run at 3B, no more Koss please”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-65 record in 113 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 22-38 in 60 games on the road away from Oracle Park).