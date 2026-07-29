San Francisco Giants Announce 3-Year MLB Player Will Miss Remainder Of Season

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Giants Announce Player Will Miss Season

Also on Tuesday, the Giants announced the news that Trevor McDonald will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Diagnosed with a moderate UCL sprain. Will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery with Dr. Keith Meister next week.”

McDonald had last appeared in a game on July 20.

He finished the year going 3-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 14 starts.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Alex Pavlovic: “More bad news for the Giants: Trevor McDonald will undergo UCL reconstruction surgery next week.”

@C2Cbsbl: “Trevor McDonald torn UCL Pretty much what we all expected, but a brutal spot for him to be in, finally got a shot to win a rotation spot and now he’s on the shelf for a year He’ll now probably be out until 2028, that pitching staff next year look really really bad…”

@alli_oopsie: “what a cursed season this is”

@CaseySchmittFan: “Is this the worst season in giants history? Lol”

@chrryjubilee: “nothing can go right with this team”

@mrclarkinc: “What really sucks is he’s so obviously a reliever and tore his UCL wasting time as a starter. Wiz next? Hope not. But he’s also so obviously a reliever it’s ridiculous.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 45-62 record in 107 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-27 in 52 games at home).

On Thursday, the Giants will visit the San Diego Padres.