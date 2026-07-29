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San Francisco Giants Get Jonah Cox News During Brewers Series

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DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 31: Jonah Cox #53 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Willy Adames #2 after a win in a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 31, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants are back at Oracle Park for the second game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

They are coming off a 3-0 win on Monday night.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jonah Cox News

GettyJonah Cox #53 of the San Francisco Giants runs to first base against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

During their series with the Brewers, the Giants announced an update on Jonah Cox.

He has been out since July 5 with an injury.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “On a positive note, Jonah Cox will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento tomorrow. He could be a candidate to get some reps at second base after the trade deadline.”

GettyJonah Cox #53 of the San Francisco Giants lays down a fielder’s choice bunt during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cox was picked in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his first season at the MLB level.

Before getting hurt, the 24-year-old had been batting .269 with seven hits, one home run, three RBIs, five runs and four stolen bases in 24 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25): “Ramping up baseball activities, hitting in the cage and engaging in defensive work with outfielders as of July 24. Manager Tony Vitello suggested Cox could be healthy “within a couple of weeks, could be sooner.””

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 30: Jonah Cox #53 of the San Francisco Giants in action during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cox is an intriguing young player who Giants fans will likely enjoy watching develop.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyWilly Adames #2 and Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 at Oracle Park on July 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants have a roster that is filled with notable veterans.

That said, they come into the night as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 45-61 record in 106 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 25-26 in 51 games at home).

Following the

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Get Jonah Cox News During Brewers Series

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