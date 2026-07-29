San Francisco Giants Get Jonah Cox News During Brewers Series

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants are back at Oracle Park for the second game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

They are coming off a 3-0 win on Monday night.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jonah Cox News

During their series with the Brewers, the Giants announced an update on Jonah Cox.

He has been out since July 5 with an injury.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “On a positive note, Jonah Cox will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento tomorrow. He could be a candidate to get some reps at second base after the trade deadline.”

Cox was picked in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his first season at the MLB level.

Before getting hurt, the 24-year-old had been batting .269 with seven hits, one home run, three RBIs, five runs and four stolen bases in 24 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25): “Ramping up baseball activities, hitting in the cage and engaging in defensive work with outfielders as of July 24. Manager Tony Vitello suggested Cox could be healthy “within a couple of weeks, could be sooner.””

Cox is an intriguing young player who Giants fans will likely enjoy watching develop.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have a roster that is filled with notable veterans.

That said, they come into the night as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 45-61 record in 106 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 25-26 in 51 games at home).

Following the