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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee News Immediately After Season

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants ties the game in the fifth inning with his first MLB inside-the-park home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants played their final game of the 2026 regular season.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) by a score of 5-1.

The Giants also missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee News

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants were without Jung Hoo Lee at the end of the season, as he was placed on the injured list.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on September 21):Bryce Eldridge went on the concussion IL. Jung Hoo Lee, the last man standing from Opening Day, is going on the IL with a groin contusion after a poorly placed foul ball yesterday. Mayer and Davidson take their spots. Philip Abner was DFA’d to clear a 40-man spot.”

On Tuesday, the Giants announced injury updates.

Justice delos Santos of Mercury News wrote: “An all-time medical report from the Giants. Just about everyone aside from the Tommy John guys will be ready for spring training.”

The Giants wrote about Lee: “(groin contusion) is fully cleared.”

Lee finished the 2026 regular season batting .276 with 149 hits, 10 home runs, 57 RBIs, 65 runs and 12 stolen bases in 143 games.

Looking At Lee’s Career

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lee has now played three seasons at the MLB level (all with the Giants).

Over 330 career games, the 28-year-old is batting .270 with 336 hits, 20 home runs, 120 RBIs, 153 runs and 24 stolen bases.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 12, 2023): “Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee’s deal with the San Francisco Giants — six years, $113 million, an opt-out after four seasons — is a monster deal and finally lands the Giants a big-time free agent after missing on Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and others. @JonHeyman was on the news.”

Looking At The Giants

GettyTony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on ahead of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Coming into the year, the Giants had one of the most notable rosters in the National League.

That said, they had a tough season under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

The Giants finished the year as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee News Immediately After Season

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