San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee News Immediately After Season

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants played their final game of the 2026 regular season.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) by a score of 5-1.

The Giants also missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee News

The Giants were without Jung Hoo Lee at the end of the season, as he was placed on the injured list.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on September 21): “Bryce Eldridge went on the concussion IL. Jung Hoo Lee, the last man standing from Opening Day, is going on the IL with a groin contusion after a poorly placed foul ball yesterday. Mayer and Davidson take their spots. Philip Abner was DFA’d to clear a 40-man spot.”

On Tuesday, the Giants announced injury updates.

Justice delos Santos of Mercury News wrote: “An all-time medical report from the Giants. Just about everyone aside from the Tommy John guys will be ready for spring training.”

The Giants wrote about Lee: “(groin contusion) is fully cleared.”

Lee finished the 2026 regular season batting .276 with 149 hits, 10 home runs, 57 RBIs, 65 runs and 12 stolen bases in 143 games.

Looking At Lee’s Career

Lee has now played three seasons at the MLB level (all with the Giants).

Over 330 career games, the 28-year-old is batting .270 with 336 hits, 20 home runs, 120 RBIs, 153 runs and 24 stolen bases.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 12, 2023): “Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee’s deal with the San Francisco Giants — six years, $113 million, an opt-out after four seasons — is a monster deal and finally lands the Giants a big-time free agent after missing on Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and others. @JonHeyman was on the news.”

Looking At The Giants

Coming into the year, the Giants had one of the most notable rosters in the National League.

That said, they had a tough season under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

The Giants finished the year as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.