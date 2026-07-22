San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arráez Decision Before Royals Game

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They will look to avoid a sweep after losing each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday.

Luis Arráez did not play in Tuesday’s loss.

San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arráez Decision

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/22 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH H. Ramos LF R. Devers 1B C. Schmitt 3B J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C L. Roupp SP”

Arráez is back in the lineup (and leading off) on Wednesday.

The four-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .323 with 122 hits, four home runs, 36 RBIs, 48 runs and eight stolen bases in 95 games.

Arráez is in the middle of his first season in San Francisco (and made the 2026 All-Star Game).

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres over eight seasons in the MLB.

The 29-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as of late.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-59 record in 101 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 20-34 in 54 games on the road).

Following the Royals, the Giants will host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Royals Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Royals come into the day as the last-place team in the American League Central with a 42-60 record in 102 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 4-6 (and they are 25-27 in 52 games at home).