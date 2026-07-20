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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Royals Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 19: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants wipes his face after striking out during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Giants are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with three strikeouts and no hits.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 7/20 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge 1B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers DH H. Ramos LF J. Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C T. McDonald SP”

Devers has been moved to DH on Monday.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .243 with 92 hits, 20 home runs, 53 RBIs and 50 runs in 99 games.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Giants.

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Before the Giants, Devers had spent part of nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

He helped lead the franchise to the 2018 World Series title.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants goes to first base after drawing a walk during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Giants come into their series with the Royals as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-57 record in 99 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 20-32 in 52 games on the road).

Following three games with the Royals, the Giants will return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Looking At The Royals Right Now

GettyCarter Jensen #22 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after scoring in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals come into their series with the Giants as the last-place team in the American League West with a 40-60 record in 100 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-27 in 50 games at home).

Following the Giants, the Royals will play their next series on Thursday when they visit the Detroit Tigers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Royals Series

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