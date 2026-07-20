San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Royals Series

On Monday evening, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Giants are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with three strikeouts and no hits.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/20 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge 1B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers DH H. Ramos LF J. Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C T. McDonald SP”

Devers has been moved to DH on Monday.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .243 with 92 hits, 20 home runs, 53 RBIs and 50 runs in 99 games.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Giants.

Before the Giants, Devers had spent part of nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

He helped lead the franchise to the 2018 World Series title.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants come into their series with the Royals as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-57 record in 99 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 20-32 in 52 games on the road).

Following three games with the Royals, the Giants will return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Looking At The Royals Right Now

The Royals come into their series with the Giants as the last-place team in the American League West with a 40-60 record in 100 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-27 in 50 games at home).

Following the Giants, the Royals will play their next series on Thursday when they visit the Detroit Tigers.