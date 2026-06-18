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Giants Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

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San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves - Game One
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Robbie Ray #38 is pulled from the game by manager Tony Vitello of the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are currently taking on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series. The Giants will go for the sweep on Thursday evening.

Before their Braves game, the Giants announced a notable roster decision on a five-year player.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves Demoted 4-Year MLB Pitcher Before Giants Game

Giants Outright Will Brennan

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Will Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It appears that Will Brennan will be heading down to the minor leagues.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams was quick to hit the news after it was announced by the Giants:

“The Giants announced that outfielder Will Brennan went unclaimed on waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento. He was designated for assignment a week ago.”

Brennan, 28, has pitched in parts of five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and now the San Francisco Giants. He has just over three years of MLB service time.

It’s been a very rough past two years for Brennan at the MLB level.

Adams also writes (about what went wrong for Brennan during his Giants tenure):

“Brennan appeared in 11 games for rookie skipper Tony Vitello’s club this season. He picked up 23 plate appearances and tallied only two hits — both of them singles. Brennan didn’t draw a walk but also only punched out three times. He posted a huge 93.9% contact rate, but despite the frequency of contact, Brennan didn’t hit the ball hard. He also popped up to the infield three times in that tiny sample.”

More MLB on Heavy: Cubs Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox’ $75 Million All-Star Starter for Matt Shaw

More on Will Brennan/Giants…

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 19: Will Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are currently 31-43, and the season certainly hasn’t gone how they had hoped so far. However, already with a series win over the Atlanta Braves, the Giants may be able to catch a bit of fire here in the shortcoming.

As for Will Brennan, recording just 2 hits in a 23 at-bat sample size isn’t ideal.

In 2025, over 11 at-bats, he recorded just one hit as well with the Cleveland Guardians.

It’s unclear where things went wrong for Will Brennan. Over 838 career at-bats, Brennan is a .263 hitter with 14 home runs and an OPS of .667, which feels right for a player of his caliber.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Announce Interesting Lineup Decision Ahead of White Sox Game

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Giants Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

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