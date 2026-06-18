Giants Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

The San Francisco Giants are currently taking on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series. The Giants will go for the sweep on Thursday evening.

Before their Braves game, the Giants announced a notable roster decision on a five-year player.

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Giants Outright Will Brennan

It appears that Will Brennan will be heading down to the minor leagues.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams was quick to hit the news after it was announced by the Giants:

“The Giants announced that outfielder Will Brennan went unclaimed on waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento. He was designated for assignment a week ago.”

Brennan, 28, has pitched in parts of five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and now the San Francisco Giants. He has just over three years of MLB service time.

It’s been a very rough past two years for Brennan at the MLB level.

Adams also writes (about what went wrong for Brennan during his Giants tenure):

“Brennan appeared in 11 games for rookie skipper Tony Vitello’s club this season. He picked up 23 plate appearances and tallied only two hits — both of them singles. Brennan didn’t draw a walk but also only punched out three times. He posted a huge 93.9% contact rate, but despite the frequency of contact, Brennan didn’t hit the ball hard. He also popped up to the infield three times in that tiny sample.”

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More on Will Brennan/Giants…

The San Francisco Giants are currently 31-43, and the season certainly hasn’t gone how they had hoped so far. However, already with a series win over the Atlanta Braves, the Giants may be able to catch a bit of fire here in the shortcoming.

As for Will Brennan, recording just 2 hits in a 23 at-bat sample size isn’t ideal.

In 2025, over 11 at-bats, he recorded just one hit as well with the Cleveland Guardians.

It’s unclear where things went wrong for Will Brennan. Over 838 career at-bats, Brennan is a .263 hitter with 14 home runs and an OPS of .667, which feels right for a player of his caliber.

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