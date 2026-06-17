Braves Demoted 4-Year MLB Pitcher Before Giants Game

The Atlanta Braves are making a wave of roster moves before their upcoming game against the San Francisco Giants. First, Atlanta decided to select the contracts of Carlos Carrasco and Jair Camargo while also letting go of Anthony Molina.

Former Braves catcher Austin Wynns has elected MLB free agent in an under-the-radar transaction, and also according to MLB’s transaction tracker, it appears that pitcher Hunter Stratton has been designated for assignment.

Here is the official announcement via the team’s X account:

“The #Braves today selected RHP Carlos Carrasco to the major league roster and optioned RHP Anthony Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP Spencer Strider to 60-day injured list. Altanta also selected C Jair Camargo to the major league roster, optioned him to the Stripers and then named him as the 27th man for today’s second game. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Hunter Stratton for assignment.”

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Braves DFA Hunter Stratton

Darragh McDonald of MLBTR.com detailed the other roster moves made by Atlanta on 6/17:

“The Braves have designated right-hander Hunter Stratton for assignment and transferred righty Spencer Strider to the 60-day injured list, according to the club’s transactions tracker at MLB.com. Those moves open two 40-man spots to select righty Carlos Carrasco and catcher Jair Camargo, moves which were reported earlier today.”

Hunter Stratton is a 29-year-old right-handed pitcher who has pitched one inning with the Braves in 2026.

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Hunter Stratton’s MLB Career

Stratton has appeared in parts of four MLB seasons with two teams, the Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2025, Stratton pitched 16.1 innings for Atlanta and posted an ERA of 2.20 with 15 strikeouts.

Over the course of his 4-year MLB career, Hunter Stratton has an ERA of 3.75 across 69.2 innings with 60 strikeouts, and a FIP of 3.98.

He debuted with the Pirates in 2023 as a primary reliever.

Spencer Strider News

Perhaps the biggest news out of this whole slew of roster moves is Spencer Strider being moved to the 60-day IL. Atlanta believed they dodged a bullet with Strider and his elbow injury, but he’s having to be shut down for four weeks from throwing a baseball, so it may be months before the Braves return him to the rotation.

And by the time he does return, MLB’s trade deadline may have already come and gone, so there have to be some decisions made by Atlanta’s front office on the prospectus of when Strider returns, and how healthy he’ll actually be.

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