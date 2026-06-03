San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Brewers Game

On Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants will resume action with the Brewers in Milwaukee.

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 8-3.

SF Giants Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Giants announced a series of roster moves.

The Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: – RHP Dylan Smith recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. – LHP Matt Gage placed on the 15-day Injured List (retro to June 2) with right knee inflammation.”

Looking At Smith

Smith is in his first season with the Giants after a trade (via the Detroit Tigers) earlier this year.

He has appeared in one game for the team.

The Giants wrote via X (on March 30): “RHP Dylan Smith was acquired by the Giants from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Smith has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Looking At Gage

Gage is in his second season with the Giants.

He has also had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers over four MLB seasons.

Right now, Gage is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 29 games.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently at the bottom of the National League West with a 23-38 record in 61 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 11-22 in 33 games on the road).

Following two more games in Milwaukee, the Giants will head to Wrigley Field for a series with the Chicago Cubs that starts on Friday.

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 37-21 record in 58 games.

They are 21-11 in 32 games at home.