Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Brewers Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Matt Gage #93 of the San Francisco Giants gestures after pitching the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants will resume action with the Brewers in Milwaukee.

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 8-3.

SF Giants Announce Roster Move

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants hits ground balls during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Giants announced a series of roster moves.

The Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: – RHP Dylan Smith recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. – LHP Matt Gage placed on the 15-day Injured List (retro to June 2) with right knee inflammation.”

Looking At Smith

GettyDylan Smith #58 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammates after game one of a split doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Smith is in his first season with the Giants after a trade (via the Detroit Tigers) earlier this year.

He has appeared in one game for the team.

The Giants wrote via X (on March 30): “RHP Dylan Smith was acquired by the Giants from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Smith has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Looking At Gage

GettyMatt Gage #93 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on May 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Gage is in his second season with the Giants.

He has also had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers over four MLB seasons.

Right now, Gage is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 29 games.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants hits ground balls during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Giants are currently at the bottom of the National League West with a 23-38 record in 61 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 11-22 in 33 games on the road).

Following two more games in Milwaukee, the Giants will head to Wrigley Field for a series with the Chicago Cubs that starts on Friday.

Brewers Right Now

GettyManager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on before game two of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on October 06, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 37-21 record in 58 games.

They are 21-11 in 32 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Brewers Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x